Cards, Murray try to extend winning streak to 3 games when they host the Bears

Chicago (4-3) at Arizona (4-4) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS BetMGM NFL odds: Cardinals by 1. Against the spread: Bears…

Chicago (4-3) at Arizona (4-4)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS

BetMGM NFL odds: Cardinals by 1.

Against the spread: Bears 4-2-1; Cardinals 5-3

Series record: Bears lead 58-29-6.

Last meeting: Bears beat Cardinals 27-16 in Chicago on Dec. 24, 2023.

Last week: Bears lost to Commanders 18-15; Cardinals beat Dolphins 28-27.

Bears offense: overall (27), rush (19), pass (28), scoring (16).

Bears defense: overall (t11), rush (14), pass (11), scoring (4).

Cardinals offense: overall (12), rush (7), pass (22), scoring (18).

Cardinals defense: overall (27), rush (26), pass (26), scoring (24).

Turnover differential: Bears plus-5; Cardinals plus-1.

Bears player to watch

QB Caleb Williams: The No. 1 overall draft pick had a rough outing after a string of promising performances. He was 10 for 24, completing the fewest passes of his young career. Williams fumbled an exchange with offensive lineman Doug Kramer at the goal line in the fourth quarter and earlier took a 15-yard sack that knocked Chicago out of field-goal range against Washington.

Cardinals player to watch

Rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is coming off one of the best games of his brief professional career after catching six passes for 111 yards and a TD against the Dolphins. The No. 4 overall pick has had ups and downs during his first season in the league, but he’s already flashed the ability to be a top-tier pass catcher.

Key matchup

Arizona QB Kyler Murray vs. Bears defense: Chicago’s had a solid defensive unit this season, ranking in the top half of the league in most major categories. Murray has been playing some of his best ball over the past month and is coming off a season-high 307-yard passing performance against the Dolphins.

Key injuries

Bears DE Montez Sweat (shin), LT LT Braxton Jones (knee) and guards Teven Jenkins (knee) and Bill Murray (chest) left last week’s game. Murray was placed on injured reserve this week. … Cardinals DL Darius Robinson (calf) could make his NFL debut after missing the first eight games. RT Jonah Williams (knee) was designated to return from the IR this week and has started practicing. RT Kelvin Beachum (groin), DL Naquan Jones (thigh), DL Roy Lopez (ankle) and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) are also dealing with injuries.

Series notes

The teams have the longest rivalry in league history, meeting for the first time in 1920. They have split their past six games in the series, alternating wins and losses.

Stats and stuff

Chicago has just 10 first-quarter points … The Bears have held opponents to 21 points or fewer in 13 straight games, the NFL’s longest streak since Baltimore’s 13-game run from 2019 to 2020. … The defense has held the opposition to seven touchdowns on 19 trips to the red zone. … RB D’Andre Swift went off for 129 yards on 18 carries last week, including a 56-yard touchdown run. He has run for 386 yards and four touchdowns in the past four games. He also has 147 yards receiving in that span, though he did not catch any passes against Washington. … Williams has been sacked 23 times — third in the NFL behind the Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson (33) and the New York Giants’ Daniel Jones (25). … P Tory Taylor ranks second in the NFL with eight attempts downed inside the 10. … Cardinals RB James Conner is set to make his 100th NFL appearance on Sunday. He’ll have played 50 games for the Steelers and 50 for the Cardinals. … Arizona’s offensive line hasn’t allowed a sack in three games. That’s the first time for the franchise since 1975. The offensive line has allowed just 11 sacks through eight games, which ranks second in the NFL behind Buffalo. … Murray is tied with Carson Palmer for fourth in franchise history with 105 TD passes. … S Budda Baker has 79 tackles this season, which ranks first in the league for DBs. … K Chad Ryland has made three game-winning field goals over the past four games. … TE Trey McBride has 42 catches for 446 yards this season, which both rank in the top three for tight ends.

Fantasy tip

Arizona WR Michael Wilson has scored a touchdown in two of the past three games. He usually doesn’t get a lot of volume but might be worth a flex play because of his nose for the end zone.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.