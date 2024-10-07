Cardinals OL Will Hernandez out for the season after suffering knee injury vs. 49ers

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez is out for the season because of a knee injury…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez is out for the season because of a knee injury he suffered in the team’s 24-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed the extent of the injury on Monday, saying Hernandez would go on injured reserve. The 29-year-old has started 33 games for the Cardinals over the past three seasons as a mainstay at right guard.

“Will was playing really well for us,” Gannon said. “He’s an integral part of our toughness and attitude. It’s a tough one to lose.”

The Cardinals are already without starting right tackle Jonah Williams, who is on IR with a knee injury.

Gannon said rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson and receiver Zay Jones would return to the practice this week. Robinson — the No. 27 overall pick out of Missouri — hasn’t played yet this season because of a calf injury suffered during the preseason.

Jones was suspended without pay for the first five games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The Cardinals (2-3) play their second straight road game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

