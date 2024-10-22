Cardinals lose LB Dennis Gardeck for the rest of the season after torn ACL in win vs. Chargers

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals’ defense absorbed another tough setback with the news that linebacker Dennis Gardeck will…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals’ defense absorbed another tough setback with the news that linebacker Dennis Gardeck will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed on Tuesday.

Gardeck was injured early in the second half of Arizona’s 17-15 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. It’s the third time the linebacker has suffered an ACL injury, including once in 2020 and another instance in high school.

It’s the fourth season-ending injury for a prominent Arizona defensive player. Linebacker BJ Ojulari tore knee ligaments during the preseason and then defensive linemen Justin Jones (tripces) and Bilal Nichols (stinger) were ruled out in recent weeks.

The 30-year-old Gardeck had played in all seven games this season and led the team with three sacks and six tackles for a loss. He’s in his seventh season in the NFL and has consistently earned more playing time throughout his career being undrafted out of NCAA Division II Sioux Falls.

The Cardinals hope to get some defensive help in the coming weeks when rookie Darius Robinson makes his debut. The No. 27 overall pick hasn’t played this season because of a calf injury.

