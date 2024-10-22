Browns signing QB Bailey Zappe off KC’s practice squad after injuries to Watson, Thompson-Robinson

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns’ ever-changing quarterback situation is in motion again. With starter Deshaun Watson out for the…

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns’ ever-changing quarterback situation is in motion again.

With starter Deshaun Watson out for the season because of a ruptured Achilles tendon and backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson dealing with a finger injury on his throwing hand, Cleveland is signing QB Bailey Zappe from Kansas City’s practice squad.

Zappe started eight games for New England over the past two seasons, going 4-4. The 25-year-old signed with the Chiefs after being released by the Patriots this summer.

He had his best game against the Browns, completing 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards in a 38-15 win in 2022.

Zappe gives the Browns some protection behind Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston, who could start this week against Baltimore.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday he was awaiting more medical information on Thompson-Robinson, who was Cleveland’s No. 2 quarterback for the first time on Sunday. He completed 11 of 24 passes for 82 yards and two interceptions before getting hurt.

Thompson-Robinson made three starts last season as a rookie when Watson was hurt. The Browns wound up starting five quarterbacks, with Joe Flacco leading them to the playoffs after signing as a free agent.

Watson is scheduled to have surgery this week after rupturing his Achilles tendon on a draw play in Sunday’s 21-14 loss to the Bengals. It’s the second straight season he has suffered a major injury after breaking his right shoulder after six starts a year ago.

Watson’s career in Cleveland is at another crossroads. The Browns signed him to a $230 million contract in 2022 and he’s scheduled to make $46 million in each of the next two seasons.

But Watson hasn’t lived up to his contract or expectations and is now dealing with a significant injury that will require months of recovery time.

