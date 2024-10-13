Bijan Robinson scores 2 TDs. Falcons beat Panthers 38-20 for 3rd straight victory vs. NFC South foe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are proving they have multiple ways to win — especially against a division…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are proving they have multiple ways to win — especially against a division foe.

Bijan Robinson ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Allgeier added 105 yards rushing and a game-clinching score and the Falcons defeated the Carolina Panthers 38-20 on Sunday for their third win over an NFC South opponent in three weeks.

The win comes one week after Kirk Cousins threw 58 passes for a franchise-record 509 yards in a 36-30 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cousins had a lighter day in comparison this week, completing 19 of 30 passes for 225 yards with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Drake London.

Robinson said the way the Falcons are playing right now opposing defenses have to pick their poison when it comes to stopping them.

“That’s where you want to go with the offense, where those guys don’t know if they have to stop the run or the pass,” Robinson said. “And then you’re able to do both, it’s just really hard for a defense because then they’re like, ‘OK, what do we do?’”

The Falcons were the latest team to feast on an injury-filled Panthers defense, which has allowed a league-high 203 points in six games, the ninth most in the Super Bowl era and most since the 2020 Dallas Cowboys.

Carolina has allowed 34 or more points in four games this season.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said his team’s ability to run for 198 yards and average 5.2 yards per carry was largely based on taking what the Panthers were giving them.

“Last week we threw it 58 times and threw it for 509 yards, and this week were able to were able to run for (198) and that is the sign of a good football team when you have to find ways to beat them,” Morris said. “We are taking what you’re giving us and going out there and dealing.”

Carolina’s Andy Dalton finished 26 of 38 for 221 yards with two touchdowns passes and two fourth-quarter interceptions for the Panthers (1-5), who have lost three straight.

The Panthers trailed 28-20 early in the fourth quarter and were moving the ball effectively on the ground with Chuba Hubbard picking up three first downs before Dalton took a shot downfield and was intercepted by A.J. Terrell.

All of Carolina’s momentum slipped away.

The Falcons quickly capitalized, pounding away at Carolina’s worn-down defense going 84 yards in nine plays for the clinching touchdown. Behind the bold one-two punch of Robinson and Allgeier, Atlanta ran the ball seven times on the drive for 70 yards and four first downs before Allgeier scored on a 2-yard burst with 5:38 left.

“You get into those situations in a one-score game and we’ve just got to finish,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said. “There’s nothing else to say other than that. We’ve got to finish on our terms and be able to punch that in, get a 2-point opportunity and turn it into a game. We have to learn how to put a full game together.”

The Falcons (4-2) jumped out to a 22-17 halftime lead behind touchdowns runs of 5 and 7 yards by Robinson and perfectly thrown TD strike from Cousins to Landon on a slant route on third down.

The Panthers made it difficult on themselves with a variety of self-inflicted errors including three false starts, a bad snap, a dropped pass, a blown blocking assignment and a miscommunication on a handoff where Dalton had to corral the ball and dive forward for a short gain. There was also an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the Falcons’ second touchdown that prompted Raheem Morris to bypass going for an extra point, resulting in a 2-point conversion run by Allgeier after the ball was spotted at the 1.

But Dalton’s two touchdown passes — a 10-yarder to Diontae Johnson and a 7-yarder to rookie Xavier Legette in the back left corner of the end zone just before halftime — and some nifty running kept the Panthers within striking distance at the break.

Morris credited his defense for holding Carolina to a field goal in the second half, while intercepting Dalton twice to seal the game.

“We talked about running the South,” Morris said. “Any time you get a chance to get three wins in back-to-back fashion that is awesome. That’s what we want to be about. So why not just keep winning? Somebody has to do it.”

Injuries

Falcons: S Micah Abernathy injured his knee early in the first quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Morris said the injury was not good. S Justin Simmons left the game with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter as a precautionary measure.

Panthers: LB Claudin Cherelus left the game in the second half with a hamstring injury and did not return.

Up next

Falcons: Host Seattle next Sunday.

Panthers: At Washington next Sunday.

