Abdul Salaam, a member of the Jets’ ‘New York Sack Exchange’ in the 1980s, dies at 71

Abdul Salaam, a member of the Jets’ famed “New York Sack Exchange” in the 1980s, has died. He was 71.…

Abdul Salaam, a member of the Jets’ famed “New York Sack Exchange” in the 1980s, has died. He was 71.

The team announced Salaam’s death Wednesday. ESPN reported the former defensive lineman died Tuesday after battling multiple health issues, according to his widow Debbie.

Salaam, then known as Larry Faulk, was drafted by the Jets in the seventh round in 1976 out of Kent State. He converted to Islam the following year, taking the name that became familiar to NFL fans — and frustrated quarterbacks — and means “soldier of peace.”

Salaam joined future Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Klecko, the sack dancing Mark Gastineau and the gritty Marty Lyons to form the Jets’ formidable defensive line that wreaked havoc on opposing offenses.

While Salaam was at times overshadowed by his more popular and flashy teammates, he was a vital and beloved member of the Jets’ “Sack Exchange” as a run-stuffing defensive tackle.

“It’s a sad day when you hear one of your teammates, Abdul Salaam, has passed away,” Lyons said in a video message on X. “Abdul, on behalf of all your teammates, the Jets organization and the fans, thank you for making us better players, thank you for making us better individuals.

“We truly loved you, Abdul. You were the ‘Soldier of Peace.’ We’ll see you on the other side.”

The Jets set a franchise record with 66 sacks — including a career-high seven by Salaam — during the 1981 season, the year before individual sacks became an official statistic. Salaam, Klecko, Gastineau and Lyons all gathered at the New York Stock Exchange in November 1981 and rang the opening bell as a celebration of their fitting nickname.

They also reunited during this past summer to film interviews for ESPN’s upcoming “30 for 30” documentary on the Jets’ foursome.

Salaam played eight NFL seasons, all with the Jets. He was traded to the Chargers in 1984, but never played for them. He instead chose to retire and spent many years in his hometown of Cincinnati, where he became an officer and a football coach, according to the Jets.

Salaam finished with 21 sacks and four fumble recoveries for New York in 97 games, including 85 starts.

“We lost a Jets great yesterday, Abdul Salaam,” owner Woody Johnson said in a post on X. “Abdul was a fixture of the organization for nearly a decade and the glue of our legendary NY Sack Exchange. He was known as the ‘Soldier of Peace’ and beloved by all his teammates for his talent and leadership.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I am sending condolences to his wife Debbie; sons Lawrence and Omar; grandchildren Na’Ima and Aaliyah; and all those whose lives he touched over the years. Abdul Salaam’s legacy will live on forever.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.