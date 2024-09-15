Vikings enjoy 97-yard Darnold-to-Jefferson TD pass for early spark in win vs. 49ers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Darnold strong-armed his former team in his home debut for the Minnesota Vikings — with a…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Darnold strong-armed his former team in his home debut for the Minnesota Vikings — with a 97-yard touchdown pass to superstar Justin Jefferson.

The San Francisco 49ers weren’t surprised by his success in the 23-17 victory by the Vikings on Sunday, but they sure were kicking themselves for some of his opportunities.

“It hurts my soul, honestly. We knew exactly the type of game it was going to be, what was going to be required for us to win the game,” said linebacker Fred Warner, who had nine tackles, two passes defensed, an interception and two forced fumbles — one of which the 49ers recovered. “We’ve got so much talent in the room. We’re always going to play hard, but it’s about playing smart.”

The 49ers, who were 2 for 10 on third down conversions and 1 for 3 on fourth down attempts, went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 2 early in the second quarter. Brock Purdy’s pass for Jauan Jennings was deflected by Andrew Van Ginkel at the line of scrimmage and knocked down by Harrison Smith at the goal line, giving the Vikings the ball.

On second down from the 3, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell called a play he’d been hanging onto to beat a certain coverage look from the 49ers that worked against them last season.

Jalen Nailor, who caught a touchdown pass for the second straight game, ran a crossing route to clear out cornerback Charvarius Ward. Jefferson, who lined up in the slot inside of Nailor, had man-to-man coverage from backup safety George Odum, with starter Talanoa Hufanga, the 2022 All-Pro, sidelined by injury. Jefferson ran straight up the seam to blow by Odum, bent his route slightly to the left and was suddenly past safety Ji’Ayir Brown, who was responsible for the middle third of the field.

“He’s a good player and all, but we’ve got to do better on our leverage,” Odum said. “That’s the reason he got us.”

Jefferson ran his route deceptively enough to fake Brown into thinking he was running toward the opposite sideline instead of Nailor.

“He kind of just took the roof off,” Brown said. “Sam did a hell of a job balling too, letting that thing go.”

Darnold let the ball fly with solid protection against a five-man rush. Jefferson caught it in stride just across midfield after it soared 55 yards in the air and ran diagonally toward the 49ers sideline, before stutter-stepping at the 28 and veering the opposite direction.

O’Connell had to restrain himself from throwing his arms in the air once he saw the throw, confident in the play design and the players running it.

“We practice that play time and time again. We didn’t practice it being on the 3-yard line and us going 97, but it was a great, great ball by Sam,” Jefferson said.

Nailor caught up to dart in front of the defenders and escort Jefferson across the goal line that gave them a 10-0 lead.

“I think I could’ve got in by myself, but I always will appreciate the extra help,” Jefferson said. “Just that effort for him to run down there, to get me that block, it just shows you the amount of selfishness that we don’t have on this team.”

That was the second-longest play from scrimmage in Vikings history. Gus Frerotte threw a 99-yard touchdown pass to Bernard Berrian in 2008 against the Chicago Bears to set the record.

Fitting that it went to Jefferson, whose name is all over the team record books. Jefferson (6,091 career yards) matched Lance Alworth as the fastest receivers in NFL history (62 regular season games) to hit the 6,000-yard mark. The only others who got there before their 26th birthday were Mike Evans and Randy Moss. Alworth and Moss are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Darnold, who played last season for the 49ers, signed with Minnesota this year and at age 27 became the youngest quarterback in NFL history, according to CBS, to start for four different teams. Darnold was the third overall pick in the 2018 draft by the New York Jets.

“We knew we were up for a challenge. Sam is a hell of a quarterback. Got a lot of arm talent,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

