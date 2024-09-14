Sports on TV for Sunday, Sept. 15

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Sept. 15
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
11 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa. (Taped)
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa. (Taped)
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Playoffs – Round of 16, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
4:30 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.
BOWLING
5 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Portland, Maine
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia
2 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at SMU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Creighton at Louisville
3 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Stanford
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
5:50 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Libya, Group D, Andijan, Uzbekistan
8:20 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Spain vs. Kazakhstan, Group D, Andijan, Uzbekistan
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — World Cup 2024 Group Stage: Argentina vs. Ukraine, Group C, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
GOLF
8:45 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup – U.S. vs. Europe, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.
Noon
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup – U.S. vs. Europe, Robert Trent Jones GC, Gainesville, Va.
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Bolingbrook GC, Bolingbrook, Ill.
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open for The Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, Vanderbilt Legends Club – North Course, Franklin, Tenn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Procore Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Napa, Calif.
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.
FS2 — The Irish Champion Stakes: From Leopardstown, County Dublin, Ireland
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — PLL Playoffs: Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Utah Archers, Championship, Chester, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Cleveland
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR San Diego at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, San Francisco at Minnesota, L.A Chargers at Carolina, Cleveland at Jacksonville, Las Vegas at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Dallas, Tampa Bay at Detroit, Indianapolis at Green Bay, Seattle at New England, N.Y. Giants at Washington
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: L.A. Rams at Arizona
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Denver, Cincinnati at Kansas City
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at Houston
PEACOCK — Chicago at Houston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton
1:45 p.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Wehda at Al Ittihad
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Kansas City at Seattle
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NWSL: Houston at Washington
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Cali, Colombia
9 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: U.S. vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Cali, Colombia
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monastir-WTA Final; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Australia v. Spain, Italy v. Netherlands, Canada v. Britain
7:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Singles Final
11:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Memorial van Damme, Finals – Day 2, Boudewijnstadion, Bruxelles (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Indiana
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Connecticut at Las Vegas
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.