Sports on TV for Sept. 23 – 29

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Sept. 23
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Utah at BYU
NFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Jacksonville at Buffalo
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Washington at Cincinnati
_____
Tuesday, Sept. 24
BOWLING
8 p.m.
FS1 — PBA League Bowler Championships: Finals, Portland, Maine (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
10 p.m.
TBS — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — First Round: TBD, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — First Round: TBD, Game 2
_____
Wednesday, Sept. 25
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — UCF at Kansas
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Arizona St. at TCU
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — First Round: TBD, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — First Round: TBD, Game 2
_____
Thursday, Sept. 26
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Army at Temple
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open de Espana, First Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
Prime Video — Dallas at N.Y. Giants
_____
Friday, Sept. 27
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Playoffs: TBD
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Kubota Tractor 200, Playoffs – Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
BOXING
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Sandy Ryan vs. Mikaela Mayer (Welterweights), New York
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia Tech at Miami
8 p.m.
FOX — Washington at Rutgers
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Clemson at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Illinois at Oregon
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open de Espana, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
1 p.m.
GOLF — 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec
8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
_____
Saturday, Sept. 28
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — TBA
CW — N. Illinois at NC State
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
3:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPNU — Georgia Southern at Georgia St.
FOX — TBA
FS1 — Fresno St. at UNLV
PEACOCK — Louisville at Notre Dame
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke
7 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Clemson
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — TBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia at Alabama
ESPNU — MTSU at Memphis
NBC — TBA
9:45 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Utah
11 p.m.
FOX — TBA
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2024 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s, Winchester, Tenn.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open de Espana, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
NBC — 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Brentford
12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Kansas City
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Houston at Orlando
_____
Sunday, Sept. 29
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN Bet, Playoffs – Round of 12, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — South Carolina at Arkansas
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Florida
3 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Louisville
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ACCIONA Open de Espana, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
Noon
NBC — 2024 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Royal Montreal Golf Club, L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Green Bay, Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, Denver at N.Y. Jets, Jacksonville at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, L.A. Rams at Chicago, Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, Cincinnati at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Arizona, New England at San Francisco
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Las Vegas, Kansas City at L.A. Chargers
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Buffalo at Baltimore
PEACOCK — Buffalo at Baltimore
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Ipswich Town
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: New Mexico United at Sacramento Republic FC
_____
