Saints career sack leader Cam Jordan adjusting to new role in Year 14

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints career sack leader Cameron Jordan, an eight-time Pro Bowler and 2017 AP All-Pro, sounds intent on dealing with his new reality as gracefully as possible.

The 35-year-old Jordan, now in his 14th NFL season, played a career low 20 of 72 defensive snaps during the Saints’ 15-12 loss to Philadelphia last Sunday. That’s after playing 34 of 70 defensive snaps in a victory at Dallas and 27 of 59 in a season-opening victory over Carolina. That’s about 40% of all defensive snaps this season.

Such usage makes these times markedly different for Jordan, who has been a reliable every-down defensive end for most of his previous 13 seasons.

Whatever Jordan’s private feelings about this development may be, he made it clear this week that complaining about it is not what the team needs from a defensive captain like him.

“This is an opportunity to show what a leader I am,” Jordan said as New Orleans prepared to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

“There’s no entitlement here,” Jordan continued. “Each and every day you’ve got to come out here and work and earn it. As a team we’re trying to win. Personal feelings has always been to the side.”

Five years ago, Jordan was as fearsome as any defensive end in the NFL. He had a career-high 15 1/2 sacks in 2019. In 2017, he complemented his 13 sacks by repeatedly batting or tipping passes, including one to himself in the end zone for a touchdown.

Jordan also has been effective against the run throughout his career. And he has been durable, missing just two games in the previous 13 season — one of those because of COVID-19 and one because of an injury.

Last season, Jordan had two sacks, his fewest since he had only one as a rookie in 2011. But coaches credited him for playing through injuries for much of the season.

Now, however, Jordan is taking a back seat to ends Carl Granderson and Chase Young in the playing rotation, and coach Dennis Allen, who designs and calls the defense, said this week that it might stay that way for a while.

“It’s no disrespect or anything negative towards Cam,” Allen said while asserting that Jordan remains a “vital part” of the defense. “That’s just kind of how this game goes at some point in time.”

So far this season, Jordan has usually subbed in for a defensive tackle in passing situations — part of what the Saints call their “NACAR package,” which features three pass-rushing defensive ends on their four-man front.

“At the end of the day, it’s always, ‘What more can I do for my team? What can I do for my teammates?’” Jordan said. “And you have to embrace your new role. You’ve got to embrace every opportunity you’re given.”

While the Saints’ defense has been effective as a unit with Jordan on the field, he doesn’t have any sacks, tackles for loss or QB hurrries to show for it through the season’s first three games.

“Cam’s a pro. He’ll be a pro about it,” veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “The competitor in him, obviously, it’s probably a little heavy on him, weighing on him.”

But Mathieu emphasized that Jordan’s value isn’t tied exclusively to his ability to disrupt quarterbacks.

“He adds a lot of value in leading the young guys in his room and being that extension from coaches to players,” Mathieu said.

“He shouldn’t feel down about himself. He’ll be in the Hall of Fame one day. But I think this is part of his story, just kind of embracing that new role,” Mathieu continued. ”Cam has given his all to this organization and this city. You root for guys like that. You want them to succeed. You want guys like that to be happy no matter what.”

