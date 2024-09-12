Rams hope reinforcements and resilience can lift injury-filled offensive line vs. Cardinals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams had to completely reconfigure their offensive line because of injuries during a…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams had to completely reconfigure their offensive line because of injuries during a 26-20 overtime loss at the Detroit Lions.

With a few days to process the situation and bring in reinforcements, the Rams (0-1) expect to be in better shape when they visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

“I thought the guys did a great job of fighting and grinding and trying to claw one out,” said right tackle Rob Havenstein, who missed the season opener because of an ankle injury. “Obviously there’s stuff to clean up and get better at, but for the guys in there, they were fighting. There was no letdown.”

Havenstein was limited Thursday but is optimistic he can be back in the starting lineup and begin his 10th season with the Rams this week.

“Feeling good, ready to go,” he said. “Just gotta clean up some technique stuff. Luckily, it’s Thursday, and it’s not us playing tonight.”

Havenstein would be a welcome addition after the Rams lost left guard Steve Avila and swing tackle Joe Noteboom to knee and ankle injuries against the Lions. Both were put on injured reserve Wednesday.

Right guard Kevin Dotson sustained a foot injury in Detroit and missed his second straight practice, putting his availability in question. Left tackle Alaric Jackson has to complete a two-game suspension this week.

Those absences had the Rams loading up on reinforcements this week. They signed rookie Dylan McMahon off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad and free agent Geron Christian on Wednesday after bringing back 38-year-old Ty Nsekhe one day prior.

McMahon, a sixth-round pick out of N.C. State, found out about his new destination late on Monday night and has been working tirelessly since arriving in town to get up to speed.

“There’s some familiar faces around the locker room,” McMahon said. “Got a decent amount of N.C. State presence around here, and just some of the guys I’ve gone through the draft process with, like (rookie center) Beaux (Limmer). I know Beaux just from the combine and draft process and everything, so it’s been good. Everyone’s willing to help out and learning the offense has been good.”

McMahon, who had a solid offseason in Philadelphia but got caught in a numbers crunch at roster cutdowns, was not watching the game on Sunday night when Rams head coach Sean McVay had to tear up his game plan as the bumps and bruises piled up.

McVay turned to quick passes and other avenues to help the likes of Limmer and practice squad call-up AJ Arcuri at tackle. It nearly worked as the Rams scored 17 straight points in the second half to take a late lead.

As McMahon reviewed film of the game this week, he said the level of preparedness across the offensive line stood out.

“At the end of the day, when stuff like that happens, you just fall back on what you’ve been doing,” said McMahon, who will likely backup Limmer this week. “Obviously they were ready for that if that stuff happened, and they did it really well.”

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said the players who came off the bench were just as responsible for the production as the strategic shifts.

“Players are resilient. I’d like to think coaches are too, but players are really resilient,” LaFleur said. “We have so much trust in the guys, and some guys got an opportunity to show why we can trust them, why their teammates trust them.”

NOTES: Starting CB Cobie Durant (toe) missed practice for the second straight day.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.