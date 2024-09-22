QB Joe Burrow says it’s a ‘luxury’ for the Bengals to have so many pass-catching tight ends

CINCINNATI (AP) — On a day when star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was often double-teamed, it was tight end Mike…

CINCINNATI (AP) — On a day when star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was often double-teamed, it was tight end Mike Gesicki who led the Cincinnati Bengals with seven catches for 91 yards against the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs last week.

With receiver Tee Higgins out in Week 2 with a hamstring injury, Cincinnati’s tight ends were productive. In recent seasons, tight ends haven’t been primary options for Joe Burrow in the passing game. Rookie Erick All Jr. had four catches for 32 yards, and Drew Sample caught three passes for 28 yards against the Chiefs.

“With defenses trying to take (Chase) away as of right now, other guys have to step up,” Gesicki said.

Higgins is expected to be back in the lineup on Monday night against Washington, giving Burrow one more primary option.

In the opener, Gesicki caught three passes from Burrow. The most athletic play by Gesicki in that game was a catch that didn’t count, when he outjumped defenders for the ball in the back corner of the end zone, but officials said that he didn’t have control when he hit the ground.

Coach Zac Taylor said implementing tight ends as receivers has been in the game plan since training camp, especially after the Bengals lost No. 3 receiver Tyler Boyd to free agency.

It will at least give the Commanders one more thing to think about when the teams meet Monday night.

“We have a lot of tight ends we feel good about, putting them on the field and going to make a play,” Burrow said “So that’s a luxury we have this year.”

Gesicki, the 28-year-old former member of the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, was brought in as a pass-catching option. The seven-year pro was signed as a replacement for Irv Smith, who last season caught 18 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown.

The Bengals knew what the 6-foot-6 Gesicki could do when they signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal. In 2020 and ’21 when he was with the Dolphins, Gesicki had a combined 126 catches for 1,483 yards and eight touchdowns.

“I think every week we’ll take a look at what the defensive structure presents us opportunity-wise, and it’s good to know that we have players that can move into those roles and be effective and execute,” offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. “Absolutely that could be a big part of what we do moving forward. There could be weeks where it’s less a part. It’s available to us.”

Cincinnati has big hopes for All, a fourth-round draft pick, and his work in the Bengals’ two-tight end sets. They think he could develop into one of the best all-around tight ends the Bengals have ever had.

“He’s got all the physical tools,” Burrow said. “He’s big, fast, strong, catches it really well and he’s continuing to understand what we’re trying to do with concept and scheme, so I’m excited about his future.”

