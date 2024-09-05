QB Deshaun Watson makes return from shoulder injury as Browns open season at home against Cowboys

Dallas (12-6) at Cleveland (11-7) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox. BetMGM NFL Odds: Browns by 2 1/2. Series record: Browns…

Dallas (12-6) at Cleveland (11-7)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Browns by 2 1/2.

Series record: Browns lead 18-14.

Last meeting: Browns beat Cowboys 49-38 on Oct. 4, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.

Cowboys offense: overall (5), rush (14), pass (3), scoring (1)

Cowboys defense: overall (5), rush (16), pass (5), scoring (5)

Browns offense: overall (16), rush (12), pass (19), scoring (T13)

Browns defense: overall (1), rush (11), pass (1), scoring (13)

Turnover differential: Cowboys plus-10; Browns minus-9.

Cowboys player to watch

WR CeeDee Lamb has been clear that he would be ready for any workload after missing all of training camp in a contract holdout. Lamb had a year remaining on his rookie deal but wanted something in the neighborhood of the biggest non-quarterback contract in history signed by Vikings WR Justin Jefferson this spring. Lamb got a $136 million, four-year contract, a tick below the $140 million deal signed by Jefferson. Now Lamb starts the work on an encore to his breakout season. He led the NFL with 135 catches and had 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. The 25-year-old has increased his numbers in all three categories each of his first four seasons.

Browns player to watch

DE Myles Garrett grew up in Texas rooting for the Cowboys. This week, he wants to wreck the start of their season. The NFL’s reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year is hoping to build off his most dominant season as a pro — if possible — and get the Browns to their first Super Bowl. Garrett has had at least 14 sacks in each of the past three seasons.

Key matchup

Cleveland’s offensive left tackle vs. Cowboys DE Micah Parsons. With starter Jedrick Wills Jr. still working his way back from knee surgery, the Browns will either go with James Hudson III, move Jack Conklin over from right tackle or rotate tackles to take on one of the league’s best pass rushers. Conklin only returned last week from reconstructive knee surgery.

Key injuries

The Cowboys will play at least the first four games without CB DaRon Bland, who had surgery for a stress fracture in his foot right after the preseason ended. Bland set an NFL record last season with five interception returns for touchdowns and led the league with nine picks. Rookie Caelen Carson, a fifth-round pick like Bland, will likely start in his place. … WR Brandin Cooks has been limited by a knee injury in the preseason but figures to play. … With Wills back, the Browns are as healthy as they’ve been in months. … RB Nick Chubb remains on the PUP list and will miss the first four games after suffering a gruesome knee injury in Week 2 last year and having two surgeries.

Series notes

This is the fourth time the Cowboys and Browns have opened the season against each other. Dallas won the first three. … The 33rd meeting will match the most for Dallas against an AFC opponent, playoffs included. The other is Pittsburgh, which the Cowboys have faced in the Super Bowl three times. … The Cowboys and Browns also have three postseason meetings. They came consecutively from 1967-69 in the Eastern championship game, before the NFL-AFL merger.

Stats and stuff

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is coming off an NFL-best 35 touchdown passes, also a career high, in a third consecutive 12-5 playoff season. But his pick-6 played a role in a huge first-half deficit in a 48-32 home wild-card loss to Green Bay. … The Cowboys are the only team to make the playoffs with at least 12 wins three straight years and not reach a conference title game. … Prescott’s career high in yards passing in a game was 502 in the loss to the Browns in 2020. The teams combined for 1,074 yards, most in a game in Dallas history. … Prescott, who is entering his final season under contract, is 541 yards shy of 30,000 in his career. … RB Ezekiel Elliott should start for Dallas in the two-time rushing champion’s return. Elliott spent 2023 with New England after Dallas released its No. 3 career rusher in a cost-cutting move. … The Cowboys are expected to have two rookie starters in the offensive line in LT Tyler Guyton (first round) and C Cooper Beebe (third round). … LB Eric Kendricks is set for his Dallas debut along with new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who was head coach in Minnesota for Kendricks’ first seven NFL seasons. … Parsons and Hall of Famer Reggie White are the only players with at least 13 sacks in each of their first three seasons since sacks became an official stat in 1982. Parsons had 14 last season. … CB Trevon Diggs is set to return after missing the final 15 games last season with a torn knee ligament. Diggs led the league with 11 interceptions in 2021. … Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will make his broadcasting debut in the telecast. Brady retired in 2023. … Browns QB Deshaun Watson set to play for the first time since breaking a bone in his right shoulder in November. Watson had surgery, ending his second season with Cleveland after just six starts. While disappointing, Watson ended on a high note by completing all 14 passes in a second-half comeback win at Baltimore despite the injury. … Cleveland’s offense has been catered by new coordinator Ken Dorsey to fit Watson’s strengths. … WR Jerry Jeudy was acquired in an offseason trade from Denver to give Watson another target. … Last year, WR Amari Cooper became the first player in Browns history to have consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Cooper played with the Cowboys from 2018-21. … The Browns went 8-1 at home last season. … Cleveland’s defense thrived in coordinator Jim Schwartz’s first season, leading the league in several categories. … Garrett is the only player to have at least 10 sacks in each of the past six seasons.

Fantasy tip

Browns TE David Njoku could be a frequent target for Watson as the Browns try to get the QB comfortable in the revamped offense. Njoku led Cleveland in receptions (81) and touchdowns (6) last season and his size makes him a matchup nightmare for defenders in the red zone.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.