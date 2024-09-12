Panthers look to slow down Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins, avoid third straight 0-2 start to season

Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) at Carolina Panthers (0-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS BetMGM NFL odds: Chargers by 6 1/2…

Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) at Carolina Panthers (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

BetMGM NFL odds: Chargers by 6 1/2

Series record: Panthers lead Chargers 6-1.

Against the spread: Chargers 1-0, Panthers 0-1.

Last meeting: Panthers beat Chargers 21-16 in Los Angeles on Sept. 27, 2020.

Last week: Chargers beat the Raiders 22-10; Panthers lost to the Saints 47-10.

Chargers offense: overall (13), rush (5), pass (23), scoring (19).

Chargers defense: overall (15), rush (4), pass (25), scoring (10).

Panthers offense: overall (31), rush (32), pass (27), scoring (32).

Panthers defense: overall (24), rush (t-29), pass (t-18), scoring (32).

Turnover differential: Chargers plus-3; Panthers minus-2.

Chargers player to watch

J.K. Dobbins had 135 yards and a touchdown in his Los Angeles debut last week, including a pair of carries of at least 36 yards. The 13.5-yard per carry average is the most by a running back in NFL history in Week 1 with at least 10 carries. This will be the first time the fifth-year running back has faced the Panthers.

Panthers player to watch

Bryce Young is coming off a horrendous outing in the season opener, throwing an interception on his first pass from scrimmage and finishing 13 of 30 for 161 yards with two interceptions and no touchdown passes for a career-low QB rating of 32.8. Young struggled to find open receivers and also overthrew several open options. Young now has thrown more picks (12) than touchdowns (11) in his NFL career.

Key matchup

QB Justin Herbert vs. Panthers pass rush: Carolina had just one sack against the Saints and Derek Carr, who threw for three TDs and was rarely pressured. The Panthers traded away their top edge rusher in Brian Burns in the offseason and now will be without Pro Bowl defensive end Derrick Brown for the remainder of the season after he tore the meniscus in his knee. Unless Jadeveon Clowney can manufacture a pass rush, Herbert could have all day to sit in the pocket and pick apart the Panthers defense.

Key injuries

The Chargers could be short-handed in the secondary. CB Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula) and S Alohi Gilman (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Cornerbacks Tarheeb Still (hip) and Asante Samuel Jr. (shoulder) are also listed on the practice report with injuries, but were full participation. Linebacker Joey Bosa (back) is also limited. Outside of the huge loss of Brown on the defensive line, the Panthers enter the game fairly healthy and are expected to get TE Tommy Tremble back this week after he missed the season opener with back and hamstring issues.

Series notes

The Panthers have dominated the series against the Chargers, winning the past four matchups. The Chargers haven’t beat the Panthers since 2004 when they won 17-6 in Charlotte. Herbert has never faced the Panthers at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

Stats and stuff

The Chargers are looking to go 2-0 for the first time since 2012. … Los Angeles LB Khalil Mack had 1 1/2 sacks last week, giving him 103 for his career which is fourth among active players. … The Chargers are averaging an AFC-best 6.5 rushing yards per carry. … With the running game on track last week, QB Justin Herbert didn’t have to do all that much. He was a rather pedestrian 17 of 26 for 144 yards with one touchdown pass. … K Cameron Dicker has not missed a field goal inside 50 yards in his NFL career (47 of 47). … Chargers defense allowed Raiders to convert only 2 of 6 opportunities on third-and-short (4 or fewer yards). … The Panthers are looking to avoid starting 0-2 for the third straight season. … The 47 points allowed by the Panthers were the most in franchise history in a season opener. … Carolina trailed the Saints 30-0 last week in the second quarter before finally scoring a field goal at the end of the first half. … The Panthers were held to 2.9 yards per carry in Week 1 with backup RB Miles Sanders the leading rusher with 22 yards. … Rookie WR Xavier Legette led the Panthers with four receptions against the Saints as Diontae Johnson was held to two catches for 19 yards. … Panthers WR Jonathan Mingo turned the ball over on a fumble last week. … Carolina’s defense allowed the Saints to score on their first nine possessions. … Dave Canales is the seventh Panthers head coach since 2018, including interims. … Carolina is tied with the New York Jets for the worst record in the league since 2018 at 31-69.

Fantasy tip

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey had a team-best five receptions for 39 yards in his NFL debut last week. The second-round pick also had an 11-yard touchdown, one of four rookies in the league with a receiving score in Week 1. The Panthers allowed eight completions of 11 yards or more last week.

