Packers scratch QB Jordan Love with Malik Willis starting against his former team in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are giving quarterback Jordan Love another week to rest, scratching him Sunday…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are giving quarterback Jordan Love another week to rest, scratching him Sunday for their game against the Tennessee Titans as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Malik Willis will make his second straight start for the Packers (1-1) with this one coming against the team that traded him to Green Bay at the end of the preseason. Green Bay swapped a 2025 seventh-round draft pick for the former Liberty quarterback taken in the third round of the 2022 draft.

Willis was 12 of 14 for 122 yards with his first career touchdown pass and committing no turnovers in a win against the Colts. He also had six carries for 41 yards as the Packers ran 53 times for 261 yards against Indianapolis.

That was their highest output in rushing yards since 2003 and their largest total in carries since 1978.

Love warmed up and looked good Sunday. He also practiced in a limited basis this week after not practicing before last week’s win over Indianapolis.

This is the second straight game Love has missed since taking over as Green Bay’s starting quarterback last year. He injured his left medial collateral ligament Sept. 6 during the final series of the Packers’ season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.

The Packers also scratched cornerback Carrington Valentine against the Titans (0-2) with an injured ankle and rookie offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (shoulder).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.