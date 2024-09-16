Packers forcing more turnovers under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s offseason emphasis on forcing more turnovers is…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s offseason emphasis on forcing more turnovers is paying early dividends.

Green Bay’s defense has had five interceptions and six total takeaways through the first two weeks of the season to lead the NFL in both categories entering Monday.

It’s a dramatic change from last season, when the Packers intercepted just seven passes all season to rank next-to-last in the NFL, ahead of only the Tennessee Titans’ six.

The Packers (1-1) say they’re having fun playing in Hafley’s system.

“I’ve been saying this since the offseason, we get to play with vision on the quarterback, and I love doing that, especially,” Packers safety Xavier McKinney said after a 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. “And I know we do as a defense because we’re able to play with our instincts, we’re able to call out different things, see different things and be able to just trust in what we see and go out there and make a play.”

The Packers signed McKinney from the New York Giants during the offseason to upgrade a safety position that was one of the team’s biggest weaknesses. He has responded by picking off a pass in each of Green Bay’s first two games. Last year, nobody on the Packers intercepted more than two passes all season.

McKinney had the first of Green Bay’s three interceptions Sunday when linebacker Quay Walker pressured Anthony Richardson into overthrowing a pass intended for Alec Pierce. Eric Wilson picked off a pass early in the fourth quarter and Evan Williams intercepted Richardson’s desperation pass attempt on the game’s final play.

Green Bay’s opportunistic defense and dynamic rushing attack helped the Packers win without starting quarterback Jordan Love, who injured his left medial collateral ligament in a season-opening 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers rushed for 261 yards — including 237 in the first half — while Malik Willis stepped in for Love and avoided making the types of mistakes that proved so costly for Richardson.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur had no update Monday on Love’s potential availability for their upcoming game at Tennessee.

“I know he’s doing everything he can,” LaFleur said. “If he’s ready, he’ll be ready. And if he’s not, then we’ll proceed with Malik.”

Green Bay’s defense had two interceptions and a fumble recovery against Philadelphia, but couldn’t slow down the Eagles whenever they weren’t turning the ball over. The Packers’ defense was much more effective Sunday and managed to force turnovers at key moments.

The interceptions by McKinney and Wilson both came after Indianapolis had reached the Green Bay 40-yard line. Williams’ interception sealed the victory.

“Guys are just playing hard,” said Wilson, who also forced a fumble. “I think when we do that, when everybody plays together, it’s a beautiful thing to see.”

What’s working

The Packers have an NFL-leading 424 yards rushing through the first two weeks of the season entering Monday. Josh Jacobs ranks third in the league entering Monday with 235 yards rushing. … Green Bay’s plus-4 turnover margin ranks second in the league entering Monday, behind only Pittsburgh’s plus-5. … Packers opponents are converting just 26% of their third down conversion attempts (6 of 23).

What needs work

Jacobs’ fumble into the end zone continued Green Bay’s red zone struggles. The Packers have scored touchdowns in only two of their seven trips inside an opponent’s 20-yard line. Brayden Narveson already has eight field-goal attempts.

Stock up

P Daniel Whelan had all three of his attempts Sunday downed inside the 20. His net punting average was 46.3 yards. … The entire starting line of LT Rasheed Walker, LG Elgton Jenkins, C Josh Myers, RG Sean Rhyan and RT Zach Tom deserves credit for helping Green Bay gain 261 yards rushing, including 237 in the first half. Green Bay had its highest single-game rushing total since gaining 262 yards on the ground in a 31-3 victory over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 28, 2003. … Willis delivered the best performance of his career so far by going 12 of 14 through the air with his first career touchdown pass and no turnovers.

Stock down

Narveson has missed a field-goal attempt in each of his first two games. … After getting a sack in Green Bay’s season opener, DL Rashan Gary had no sacks or tackles Sunday.

Injuries

RG Jordan Morgan left with a shoulder injury. RB MarShawn Lloyd said Monday he sprained his ankle.

Key numbers

800: The Packers’ win Sunday made them the first NFL team to earn 800 regular-season victories.

Next steps

The Packers face Willis’ former team Sunday when they visit the Tennessee Titans. Green Bay acquired Willis from Tennessee for a 2025 seventh-round pick after he was unable to beat out Mason Rudolph for the Titans’ backup quarterback job.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.