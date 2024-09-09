New season, same old recipe for the Steelers: very little offense and a whole lot of TJ Watt

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The quarterbacks have changed. The offensive coordinator too. The most direct route for the Pittsburgh Steelers to…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The quarterbacks have changed. The offensive coordinator too. The most direct route for the Pittsburgh Steelers to win games has not.

A little — sometimes very little — offense and a whole lot of T.J. Watt.

The superstar outside linebacker was at his frenetic best in Sunday’s 18-10 season-opening victory over the Atlanta Falcons and cemented the win by dropping Kirk Cousins on game’s final snap.

The perennial All-Pro celebrated by doing his signature leg kick then taking a bow, fitting for a performance that has become the norm for Watt, particularly in Week 1s.

Watt began his career by getting two sacks and picking off a pass in a 21-18 win over the rival Browns in the 2017 opener. Three years ago in Buffalo, Watt sacked Josh Allen twice and forced a fumble as the Steelers pulled out a stunner. Two years ago in Cincinnati, he picked off a pass and took down Joe Burrow before leaving with a pectoral tear that forced him to miss half the season.

The only player to lead the NFL in sacks three times since it became an official statistic in 1982 looks as good as ever a month before his 30th birthday.

And good thing, because the Steelers will likely have to rely on their defense until the offense — whether it’s led by Justin Fields or Russell Wilson — finds its footing.

That is fine by Watt, whose 97 1/2 sacks are a franchise record and the most by any player since he entered the league.

“This is the best job in the world,” Watt said. “It’s not hard for me to have a good time and want to play the best football that I possibly can.”

It’s a brand of football that remains timeless, particularly in Pittsburgh.

And while the Steelers spent the offseason overhauling an offense that been an anchor most of this decade, their identity remains closely tied to Watt’s unmistakable brilliance.

“He’s always going to go out there and cause those kind of problems,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “You’ve got to give him credit just being who he is.”

And as long as Watt stays healthy, the Steelers have a chance to be competitive even as the offense endures unavoidable growing pains. Fields avoided mistakes and made a couple of big plays with his arm (two long passes to George Pickens) and his legs (converting some third downs on scrambles or designed runs).

Whether he did enough to unseat Wilson — who sat out with a calf injury — is uncertain. Coach Mike Tomlin will wait until Tuesday at the earliest to provide clarity.

It likely doesn’t matter much anyway. Until the offense shows the kind of dynamic playmaking it has lacked since 2018, Pittsburgh will go as Watt goes. The Steelers are 70-33-1 when Watt is in the lineup and 1-10 when he’s not. Few if any defensive players in the league have that kind of impact on their club’s fortunes.

“TJ Watt always delivers when it gets thick,” Tomlin said.

Good thing, because it figures to be thick for a while.

What’s working

Getting the ball to the other side of the 50 and letting Chris Boswell go to work. The veteran kicker tied a franchise record by drilling six field goals and became the first player in team history to make three kicks from 50 yards or more in the same game. Boswell has connected on 33 of 40 attempts (82%) from at least 50 yards in his career, the highest rate in NFL history.

What needs help

Finding a way to have Boswell kick extra points. The offense reached the red zone twice in 10 drives and never threw a pass that reached the end zone. Fields goals might be good enough to beat Atlanta. It won’t be against the teams the Steelers are trying to keep pace with in the AFC.

Stock up

It did not take long for DeShon Elliott and Donte Jackson to make an impact in the secondary. Elliott made a diving pick of Cousins in the first quarter to end an Atlanta drive. Jackson stepped in front of a fluttering Cousins pass in the final minutes and returned it 49 yards to all but seal it.

Stock down

The wide receivers behind George Pickens did little to prove they can be difference-makers in the opener. Van Jefferson had one catch for 1 yard. Calvin Austin III had one catch for 7 yards. Scotty Miller was not targeted, though he did serve as the holder for Boswell after punter Cameron Johnston left with a knee injury.

Injuries

Punter Cameron Johnston’s season is over after his right (plant) leg was rolled into in the fourth quarter. The Steelers signed Corliss Waitman on Monday to replace him. … Veteran guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) may have a chance to return to practice this week after sitting out the opener. … Rookie offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (knee) was healthy enough to dress against the Falcons but did not play.

Key numbers

10: The number of wins in one-score games (eight points or fewer) by Pittsburgh since the start of the 2023 season. No team in the NFL has more over that span.

Next steps

Try to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2020 by beating Denver on the road Sunday, a place the Steelers haven’t won in 15 years.

