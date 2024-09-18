Mike McGlinchey is on IR so Alex Palczewski is set for 1st NFL start after 65 starts at Illinois

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Undrafted second-year tackle Alex Palczewski is preparing for his first NFL start after the Denver Broncos…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Undrafted second-year tackle Alex Palczewski is preparing for his first NFL start after the Denver Broncos placed starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey on injured reserve Monday with a knee injury.

The Broncos (0-2) visit three-time defending NFC South champion Tampa Bay this weekend with the Buccaneers (2-0) off to another strong start.

McGlinchey sprained his left MCL in the closing minutes of the Broncos’ 13-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and Palczewski played the last two snaps.

Palczewski, who started 65 games over six seasons at the University of Illinois, was one of four undrafted free agents who made the Broncos’ 53-man roster coming out of training camp last year but a hand injury sent him to IR for the bulk of his rookie season.

He spent the offseason working out with McGlinchey in Denver.

“Mike McGlinchey has helped me tenfold since I’ve gotten here to improve,” Palczewski said Wednesday. “He’s helping me figure out that stuff and just getting to pick his brain and how he thinks and how he goes about his process, it’s been an awesome chance to have.”

McGlinchey will miss at least four games. The earliest he can return is Week 7 at New Orleans.

“Yeah, that’s going to affect us,” rookie quarterback Bo Nix said. “But it’s next man up and we feel really strong about ‘Palcho’ and what he’ll do for us.”

During training camp, coach Sean Payton praised Palczewski’s smarts and efficiency, saying, “There are maybe some things athletically he’s not as gifted at, yet when the pads come on and you get into these live reps or somewhat live reps, you check the box and say, ‘He does his job.’”

To take McGlinchey’s roster spot, the Broncos promoted outside linebacker and ex-UFL star Dondrea Tillman from their practice squad. They also signed former Chargers pass rusher Andrew Farmer to their practice squad.

Starting outside linebacker Baron Browning suffered a foot injury Sunday and was among several players who didn’t practice Wednesday. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers is in concussion protocol and safeties JL Skiller (ankle) and Brandon Jones (foot) also sat out.

