Mahomes and Chiefs could be in for another close finish when they visit Chargers on Sunday

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0, with each victory coming down to the final minute.

Based on recent history, Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers will likely produce a similar result.

Even though the Chiefs have a five-game winning streak against their AFC West rivals, seven of the 10 meetings between Mahomes and Chargers have been decided by a touchdown or less.

The Chiefs beat Baltimore and Cincinnati on the final play of each game. Last week, Nick Bolton stopped Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson on fourth down to wrap up a 22-17 win.

“Offensively, we have to help the defense out by running some of that time off the clock or scoring a touchdown to kind of put the game out of reach,” said Mahomes, who will make his 100th regular-season start on Sunday.

The last four Kansas City wins on the Chargers’ home field have been decided late, including overtime in 2020 and ’21. The Chiefs won last season’s Week 18 meeting 13-12 on Harrison Butker’s field goal with 48 seconds remaining.

Mahomes did not play in that game to prepare for the playoffs, while Chargers QB Justin Herbert was sidelined with a finger injury.

The Chargers (2-1) will try to bounce back after last week’s 20-10 loss at Pittsburgh. Herbert is dealing with a high left ankle sprain for the second straight week but is on track to play.

Herbert made his first NFL start against the Chiefs and is 2-5 against them.

The game also marks another chance for Jim Harbaugh to try and show that the Chargers are making strides in his first season.

If Los Angeles wants to contend in the AFC West, it must be better within the division. The Chargers were a division worst 23-43 from 2013 through ’23 against the Broncos, Raiders, and Chiefs.

During that same span, Kansas City has won 17 of 22, sweeping the season series seven times. The Chargers have not swept the Chiefs since 2013.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity and we’re treating it as such,” Harbaugh said when asked if this game was a litmus test for his team.

Short-handed

The Chargers could be missing at least five starters, including both offensive tackles. Left tackle Rashaun Slater (pectoral) and right tackle Joe Alt (knee) were injured at Pittsburgh. Left guard Trey Pipkins, who moved to left tackle after Slater’s injury last week, is battling a foot issue and was limited in practice on Thursday.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman hopes Pipkins’ versatility in playing both guard and tackle can help plug holes. Jamaree Salyer and Brenden Jaimes are also expected to contribute.

“That’s why I think you got to move people around and practice,” Roman said. “Guys have different spots, and the more you can sustain that cohesive continuity, the better. But we all know it’s not always going to be that way. So, next man up.”

On defense, safety Derwin James Jr. will miss the game due to a suspension for repeated hits to defenseless receivers. Linebacker Joey Bosa has not practiced all week because of a nagging hip injury.

Defenses catching Kelce

Travis Kelce has been blanketed by opposing defenses this season, catching just eight passes for 69 yards. Some believe the soon-to-be 35-year-old Chiefs tight end has lost a step, but coach Andy Reid and Mahomes insist that defenses are simply paying more attention to him. That’s a big reason why wide receiver Rashee Rice has been so productive.

“He hasn’t lost his step and all those things,” Reid said. “People are making sure they have him taken care of.”

Hey, I know you

Kareem Hunt is expected to play for Kansas City for the first time since he was signed last week. He became a star for the Chiefs in 2018 before a video surfaced of him kicking a woman in a hotel hallway, leading to his release. Hunt then spent five years with Cleveland. The Chiefs signed him after putting Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve with a knee injury.

“Honestly, no, I didn’t think I’d end up back here,” Hunt said this week, “but it’s crazy how some things happen to work out.”

Road rules

The Chiefs have 10 straight victories against the Chargers as the road team, the longest active winning streak by a visiting squad and tied for fourth all-time.

Kansas City’s wins have occurred on four fields, including Mexico City in 2019 when the Chargers were the home team.

AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed to this report.

