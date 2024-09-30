Lions win shootout with Seahawks 42-29

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw a perfect game, setting an NFL record by completing all 18 of his passes…

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw a perfect game, setting an NFL record by completing all 18 of his passes to help the Detroit Lions beat the Seattle Seahawks 42-29 Monday night.

Kurt Warner had the previous league mark for the passes without an incompletion, going 10 for 10 for Arizona against Houston in 2005.

Goff also had a touchdown reception for the first time in his career, catching a pass from Amon-Ra St. Brown, and threw one of his two touchdown passes to the All-Pro receiver. Goff and St. Brown are the eighth duo in league history to throw and catch a touchdown from each other.

St. Brown lobbed a 7-yard pass to Goff on a trick play in the the third quarter and caught an 8-yard touchdown from the quarterback in the fourth.

Goff, who threw for 292 yards, completed his first 14 passes in Detroit’s previous win at Arizona to set a personal record that lasted a little more than a week. He also threw a pass over the middle to Jameson Williams, who ran away from the Seahawks for a 70-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

The Lions (3-1) asked Goff to throw one more time from his end zone and he was sacked for a safety with 2:01 remaining, cutting their lead to 13 points.

The Seahawks (3-1) simply could not overcome an injury-depleted defense that could not stop Detroit on the ground or through the air.

TITANS 31, DOLPHINS 12

MIAMI (AP) — Mason Rudolph led seven scoring drives after starter Will Levis left with a shoulder injury, and Tennessee beat Miami.

Rudolph threw for 85 yards and completed 9 of 17 passes in relief of Levis, who attempted just four passes before running and diving for a first down on Tennessee’s second drive and coming down hard on his right throwing shoulder.

He stood on the sideline with his helmet but didn’t return.

Nick Folk made field goals of 53, 52, 47, 51 and 29 yards for the Titans (1-3), who won their first game of the season. Running back Tyjae Spears took a direct snap and ran it in for a 7-yard touchdown. Tony Pollard had a 4-yard touchdown run to go with 88 yards on 22 carries.

Tyler Huntley, who signed with the Dolphins (1-3) on Sept. 17 off Baltimore’s practice squad, ran for a touchdown and had 96 passing yards. But the Dolphins’ offense continued to struggle without Tua Tagovailoa, who remains on injured reserve with a concussion.

