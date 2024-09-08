Josh Allen throws 2 TD passes and runs for 2 others as Bills rally for 34-28 win over Cardinals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — For all the changes the Buffalo Bills had at wide receiver and on defense this…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — For all the changes the Buffalo Bills had at wide receiver and on defense this offseason, the one big constant that remained was quarterback Josh Allen.

And when the four-time defending AFC East champions needed their franchise player the most after falling behind by 14 points in their season opener against Arizona on Sunday, Allen delivered by taking matters into his own hands — and leaping legs.

Allen capped his four-touchdown outing in a 34-28 win by going airborne. Scrambling to his right from Arizona’s 6, Allen burst toward the goal line and hurdled Budda Baker before being pushed from behind by another Cardinals defender and landing hard in the end zone.

The touchdown put the Bills up 31-20 with 8 1/2 minutes left and capped a surge during which Buffalo outscored the Cardinals 28-3 spanning halftime.

“I thought it was the flyover,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said, comparing Allen’s leap to the Air Force jet that zipped over the stadium during the national anthem. “I just said, shoot, what goes up, must come down. And I hope you come down in the end zone.

“And he did. You know, that big quarterback, it’s hard to stop that, especially when you’re flying.”

Allen said his leap was a split-second decision, especially after he lowered his shoulder while bowling over linebacker Xavier Thomas on a 7-yard touchdown run just before the end of the half.

“Second time, I knew it was Budda, and Budda’s a good player, and he’ll lay the boom on you,” Allen said. “So I decided to go up and over. But probably can’t make a living doing that, but here we are.”

Allen finished the game with his left, non-throwing hand heavily wrapped and initially said he was fine before adding he’s awaiting further tests. He was 18 of 23 for 232 yards and completed 11-yard touchdown passes to Mack Hollins and Khalil Shakir.

This was a thrilling back-and-forth affair between non-conference rivals on a blustery day with temperatures in the low 60s and heavy winds gusting up to 30 mph (45kph) from the west off nearby Lake Erie.

The outing featured the first kickoff return for a touchdown under the NFL’s new rules. DeeJay Dallas fielded the ball at his own 4, worked his way up the middle through a barrage of Bills before finding a lane up the left side with 8:31 remaining in cutting Buffalo’s lead to 31-28.

The Cardinals were unable to sustain the momentum from scoring two touchdowns and a field goal on their opening three possessions while building a 17-3 lead on James Conner’s 3-yard touchdown run with 2:40 left in the second quarter. It marked the first time since 2006 that Arizona scored points on each of its first three drives.

Buffalo had 352 yards offense and showed it was capable of topping 30 points with a new-look receiver group after trading Stefon Diggs to Houston and losing Gabe Davis to free agency. Allen completed passes to nine players, with rookie Keon Coleman finishing with a game-high four catches and 51 yards.

Buffalo’s young and injury-depleted defense also contributed.

Greg Rousseau had a career-best three sacks, including one that forced a fumble. The defense preserved the Bills’ win when Damar Hamlin and Ja’Marcus Ingram broke up Kyler Murray’s pass attempt to Greg Dortch near the goal line on fourth-and-7 from Buffalo’s 29 with 26 seconds remaining.

“We’ve got to be better. We were up 17-3 and lose the game,” said second-year Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon. “We have to keep the scoring up a little bit there, especially when we have a lead.”

If there was a bright side, the Cardinals carried over the glimpses of spark they showed while closing last year 3-5 under Murray in the quarterback’s return after missing 11 months with a torn ACL.

Murray finished 21 of 31 for 162 yards and a touchdown and also led the Cardinals in rushing with 57 yards on five carries.

Arizona rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the fourth player selected in the draft, had a near-invisible NFL debut while finishing with one catch — on three targets — for 4 yards.

The game turned in the third quarter with the score tied at 17. Rousseau set up Buffalo’s go-ahead touchdown with his third sack, when he forced Murray to fumble and Dorian Williams recovered at Arizona’s 21.

Buffalo scored five plays later when Allen hit Shakir to the left and the receiver rolled over defensive lineman Justin Jones before reaching the ball over the goal line.

Bills coach Sean McDermott paid tribute to Buffalo’s newcomers and backups for stepping up. That included Ingram, who wasn’t supposed to be active before defensive lineman defensive end Duwaune Smoot was sidelined after hurting his toe in practice Thursday.

Ingram played an even bigger than expected role by filling in after cornerback Taron Johnson didn’t return after hurting his right forearm in the first quarter.

“It’s a great example of being ready when your number’s called,” McDermott said. “We got down early in the game and they were fighting back from there. I think that that in and of itself is a great sign for our football team.”

