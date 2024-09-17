Giants sign kicker Greg Joseph and place Graham Gano on injured reserve

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants signed kicker Greg Joseph off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad on…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants signed kicker Greg Joseph off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad on Tuesday and placed veteran Graham Gano on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Gano’s injury was a big factor in the Giants’ 21-18 loss at Washington on Sunday. Punter Jamie Gillan missed an extra point after the first of New York’s three touchdowns, and the Giants unsuccessfully went for 2 on their next two TDs.

They did not attempt any field goals and became the second team in NFL history to score three touchdowns and lose to a team that didn’t score any. Washington kicked seven field goals.

Gano was hurt on the opening kickoff. The 37-year-old went into the game with a groin injury and injured his hamstring chasing Austin Ekeler on a kickoff return that was called back because of a penalty.

A seven-year veteran, Joseph spent the past three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He holds the NFL record for game-winning kicks in a season (five) and made the longest field goal (61 yards) in the history of the Minnesota franchise.

The 61-yarder gave the Vikings a 27-24 win over the Giants late in the 2022 season.

The 30-year-old Joseph also has played for Cleveland and Tennessee.

