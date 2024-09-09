Deshaun Watson’s shaky performance in opener heightens concerns whether QB can deliver for Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson didn’t flinch last week when asked if he still considers himself one of the NFL’s…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson didn’t flinch last week when asked if he still considers himself one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

“Of course,” he said. “No doubt.”

There is mounting evidence to the contrary.

Watson didn’t even look average — never mind elite — on Sunday w ith a ragged performance in the season opener that has only heightened the belief that the Browns made a colossal mistake in signing him to a $230 million, fully guaranteed contract.

He was indecisive, unsteady and inaccurate in his first game since breaking a bone in his throwing shoulder last November and having surgery as the Browns were battered during a 33 -17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Watson missed open receivers. On some plays he held the ball too long. On others, he left the pocket early.

And while it’s only one game, and Watson showed toughness while being sacked six times and hit 17 overall, he did nothing to quell talk about the Browns maybe needing to move in another direction if things don’t improve — quickly.

In just his 13th start for Cleveland in three years, Watson never found a rhythm in a new offensive system supposedly designed to accentuate his skill set. He finished 24 of 45 for 169 yards with two interceptions, one touchdown and a meager 51.1 rating, hardly what the Browns are looking for.

“It’s never a one-man show,” coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday, protecting Watson better than Cleveland’s offensive line did on Sunday.

The Browns chose to have Watson sit out the preseason games, still a questionable decision given his lack of playing time since 2020. But that can’t be changed now, and all they can hope is that he improves, starting in Week 2 at Jacksonville.

Physically, Watson’s shoulder appears to have withstood the Dallas onslaught and Stefanski said the QB came out of the game intact.

“Tired, like all of our guys, but he’s good,” Stefanski said.

Mentally, Watson may not be as whole. He played with a heavy heart following the death of his father and a former teammate in recent days.

After the game, Watson said the Browns told him he could miss the opener to be with family if needed.

“Obviously, with all of our players, we want to support them in any way,” Stefanski said. “Deshaun and I talked, obviously, with the news of his loss, but he was always determined to play in this game.”

There always seems to be something preventing Watson from being the Watson of old, a three-time Pro Bowler and electrifying game-changer with Houston who was supposed to end Cleveland’s quarterbacking failure.

It hasn’t happened yet, and there’s more reason to wonder if it ever will.

What’s working

Not much. The Browns were soundly beaten in all three phases.

Cleveland’s offense mustered one first down in the opening half, leading to the Browns being booed off the field at halftime by fans who expected so much more in an opener that felt bigger than most.

The defense gave up 20 points in the first half and missed a couple of chances to create turnovers before the game got out of reach.

A breakdown on coverage led to the Cowboys returning a punt 60 yards for a TD in the opening minutes of the third quarter.

What needs work

It’s a long list, but the offensive line is at or near the top.

The Browns were missing tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin, who were both inactive for the opener as they work to come back from season-ending knee surgeries. Both recently returned to practice and are close to playing.

Dawand Jones (right) and James Hudson III (left) started against the Cowboys and struggled. Once they were down by two TDs, the Browns were forced to pass more often and Dallas’ front four brought pressure on every snap.

Stock up

Kicker Dustin Hopkins gave the Browns an early 3-0 lead with a 51-yard field goal. Hopkins is now 9 for 9 on kicks of 50 yards or longer for Cleveland since coming over before last season in a trade from the Chargers.

Stock down

Jones had a rough day. The massive second-year tackle from Ohio State was called for three penalties: two false starts and an illegal formation. Jones also had to leave the field for a few plays with an apparent arm injury before returning.

Injuries

Pro Bowl t ight end David Njoku could miss several weeks with a sprained ankle he sustained at the end of a 29-yard reception — Cleveland’s longest play. Stefanski did not confirm if Njoku has a dreaded high ankle sprain, which typically takes at least one month to heal. Losing Njoku for any period is a blow. He led the Browns in catches and receiving TDs last year. … DT Maurice Hurst II (ankle) and LBs Tony Fields (ankle) and Mohamoud Diabate (hip) are also dealing with “week to week” injuries, according to Stefanski.

Key numbers

13.3 — Browns’ conversion percentage on third down, the club’s lowest with at least 15 attempts since 2005.

Next steps

A few days to reflect and regroup before a road trip to Jacksonville on Sunday.

