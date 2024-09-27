Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams are both questionable for the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got mixed injury news on Friday, with star receiver Deebo Samuel…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got mixed injury news on Friday, with star receiver Deebo Samuel practicing for a second straight day and All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams sitting out with a sore toe.

Samuel had been expected to miss “a couple” of games after injuring his calf in a Week 2 loss at Minnesota but made it back to practice on a limited basis this week and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Williams missed practice Friday after reporting that his toe was sore following the previous day’s practice and was also questionable for Sunday.

“It acted up a little bit in practice yesterday and it was just too sore for him to go today,” coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Tight end George Kittle had no injury designation for the game after missing last week’s game against the Rams with a hamstring injury.

Shanahan also said that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey returned from Germany, where he went for treatment for the Achilles tendinitis that led to him being placed on injured reserve two weeks ago.

McCaffrey will have to miss at least least two more games before he will be able to return to practice but Shanahan said he expected his rehab to ramp up beginning next week.

There were two other injuries from Thursday’s practice with safety Talanoa Hufanga rolling his ankle and linebacker Curtis Robinson tearing his ACL. Hufanga will be listed as questionable this week and Robinson is out for the rest of the season.

Linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) and defensive lineman Jordan Elliott (foot) were also questionable.

