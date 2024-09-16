Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco likely headed for IR after hurting ankle, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is likely headed to injured reserve after hurting his right…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is likely headed to injured reserve after hurting his right ankle in the final minutes of Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, a person with knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because Pacheco was undergoing additional testing, and the team was not prepared to announce the results. Pacheco had X-rays on Sunday night and was still due to have an MRI exam on the ankle.

“I don’t have a timeframe on Pacheco,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said on a conference call with reporters later Monday, “but I know it won’t be this week, and he’ll probably be more than that. So obviously, it’s going to take a little bit of time there.”

Pacheco was seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium in a walking boot and using crutches, shortly after Harrison Butker kicked a 51-yard field goal with no time remaining to lift the Super Bowl champions to a 26-25 victory over the Bengals. Pacheco was hurt on the first play of that final possession, when he plunged forward into the offensive line and appeared to roll his ankle.

Pacheco, who has been part of the Chiefs’ back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams, ran for 45 yards and a touchdown in their season-opening win over Baltimore, and he had 90 yards rushing and a score before leaving Sunday’s game.

“I haven’t seen him today but I talked to him twice last night, so I think he’s in a better place than he was,” Reid said. “Here’s a guy that loves to play the game. He had tears. He was emotional. But you don’t ever want to lose it. It’s an emotional sport, and that kid — nobody likes to play more than he likes to play.”

The Chiefs, who put wide receiver Marquise Brown on injured reserve last week because of impending shoulder surgery, were already short-handed at running back even before Pacheco hurt his ankle. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is on the non-football illness list and must miss two more regular-season games before he can return to the active roster.

Reid said his potential return in Week 5 was among the many factors the team was weighing Monday. Undrafted rookie Carson Steele, who had seven carries for 24 yards but also lost a fumble on Sunday, and Samaje Perine, who signed with Kansas City on Aug. 30 and played just nine snaps against the Bengals, are the only other active running backs.

Keaontay Ingram and Emani Bailey are available on Chiefs’ practice squad, or the Chiefs could look at practice squads of other teams for players to sign to their active roster. Deneric Prince, who was with them in camp, is on the Miami practice squad.

“We will go with the guys that we have here now,” Reid said. (General manager Brett) Veach is going through his lists and looking at people, and we’ll just see where that goes. But we’re blessed to have some good people here.”

