Browns signing former Chiefs’ Super Bowl star Kadarius Toney to practice squad, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — Coming off a lackluster offensive performance in their opener, the Cleveland Browns are signing former Kansas City wide receiver — and Super Bowl star — Kadarius Toney to their practice squad, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press on Monday.

A first-round draft pick in 2021 by the New York Giants, Toney was waived in August by the champion Chiefs after two seasons.

Toney will join the Browns’ practice squad this week, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the 25-year-old has not yet signed his contract. Toney visited the Browns on Friday.

He also drew interest from the Seattle Seahawks.

Toney made two spectacular plays while helping the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. He caught a 5-yard touchdown pass and returned a punt 65 yards to set up another score.

Toney was inactive for Kansas City’s title win last season.

Maybe he can help the Browns.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson and Cleveland’s offense sputtered on Sunday in a 33-17 loss to Dallas. The Browns picked up just one first down in the first half and never threatened the Cowboys.

Toney gives the Browns some depth behind receivers Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman. Cleveland, which plays at Jacksonville this week, could also use another weapon for Watson with Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku expected to miss several weeks with a sprained ankle.

Toney has 82 catches for 760 yards and three touchdowns in 32 career NFL games. He had his best season as a rookie with 39 catches for 420 yards.

