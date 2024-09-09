Bills QB Josh Allen cleared to play, while DB Taron Johnson ruled out against Miami on Thursday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott on Monday ruled out starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson from…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott on Monday ruled out starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson from playing at Miami on Thursday, while adding quarterback Josh Allen is cleared to play a day after hurting his non-throwing left hand.

McDermott didn’t have a timetable on how long Johnson will miss a day after he hurt his right forearm seven snaps into Arizona’s opening drive in Buffalo’s 34-28 win over the Cardinals. The coach said the team is still conducting what he called “further research” on Johnson’s injury.

Allen was hurt with just under 9 minutes left when he appeared to land on his left hand — after hurdling safety Budda Baker — while scoring on a 6-yard touchdown. Allen was examined by the team’s medical staff on the sideline and had his hand heavily wrapped before returning to finish the game.

McDermott said Allen has been cleared to practice and play after follow up tests were conducted following the game in which the quarterback combined for four touchdowns — two passing and two rushing — in rallying Buffalo from a 14-point first-half deficit.

As to whether Allen will have any limitations taking snaps under center, McDermott noted the quarterback was able to finish the game before adding: “We’ll just see how it goes today more than anything.”

Defensive end Dawuane Smoot will miss practice and is expected to be ruled out for a second game after hurting his toe on Thursday.

