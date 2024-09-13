Bills efficiently come together in beating Dolphins despite a short week and injury to Bernard

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It wasn’t simply one aspect of football that the Buffalo Bills had working for them…

It was every single aspect.

Looking fresh despite a short week, and amid steamy, humid South Florida conditions, the Bills were efficient, assertive and opportunistic in a 31-10 win that was essentially over by halftime — and well before Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left with a concussion.

Quarterback Josh Allen, playing with a tender left hand, didn’t have to make any dramatic touchdown leaps as he did five days earlier in rallying Buffalo from a 14-point deficit in a season-opening win over Arizona. And a young defense didn’t flinch after losing yet another key starter — middle linebacker Terrel Bernard (pectoral muscle). It attacked and capitalized on nearly every Dolphins miscue.

“It’s not going to be eye-popping numbers on the stat sheet,” Allen said, with exception of the lopsided score. “But when you can put up those type of numbers on the scoreboard, that’s all you really care about.”

Allen didn’t have to do much with running back James Cook scoring three times in the first half to match a franchise record.

The Bills defense was keyed by third-year bit player Ja’Marcus Ingram, who had two interceptions — including one returned 31 yards for a touchdown in his seventh career game. And the few defensive veterans — Ed Oliver and Von Miller — the Bills had left stuffed Miami in an outing where the Dolphins went 1 of 5 on fourth down.

The Bills have a recent history of dominating the Dolphins, having now won 12 of 13 meetings, including playoffs.

But this year, and especially Thursday’s outing, was supposed to be different based on the talent level the Dolphins returned to their high-tempo offense, and following an offseason salary cap-influenced overhaul in Buffalo that led to the four-time defending AFC East champions parting ways with six of eight captains, including trading Stefon Diggs to Houston.

The Bills had no interest in following the script, and resembled a far more complete team than the one which opened the season sleepwalking through the first half against Arizona.

“It’s encouraging and important. And it goes back to the leadership on our football team and then guys doing it by example, right?” coach Sean McDermott said in labeling the outing a full team victory. “That’s just so important to groom those key essentials to being a good, strong, fundamentally sound football team early on.”

In two games, Buffalo’s retooled secondary has limited the Dolphins receiver tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and Cardinals star rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. to a combined eight catches for 69 yards. Miller, meantime, who went 14 games including playoffs without a sack last season, has one in each outing this year.

On offense, Cook’s dynamic running ability took the load off of Allen. He finished 13 of 19 for 139 yards, and a carry for 2 yards. The 141 combined yards from scrimmage marked the second-fewest in a game Allen started and finished.

Buffalo won despite managing 13 first downs — its fewest in a win since beating the New York Jets on Nov. 12, 2015 — and a total time of possession of 23 minutes, 41 seconds.

“Josh is still Superman,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said. “But it’s a beautiful thing that we could do it without him overexerting himself.”

What’s working

Fourth-down defense. Though the Bills have allowed teams to go 14 of 28 on third down in two outings, they’ve limited opponents to 1 of 6 on fourth down.

What needs help

Limiting plays on defense. Buffalo defenders have been on the field for a combined 135 snaps, including 75 against Miami — the most in a win since playing 79 snaps in beating Kansas City on Oct. 10, 2021.

Stock up

Ingram. The 27-year-old is the first University of Buffalo product to have two interceptions in an NFL game. And Ingram was coming off a season-opening outing in which he broke up Kyler Murray’s fourth-down pass attempt to Greg Dortch near the goal line in the final minute.

Stock down

WR Curtis Samuel. Signed to a three-year contract in free agency, the eighth-year player has been limited to three catches for 18 yards through two games.

Injuries

Bernard is out indefinitely and a candidate to be placed on short-term IR. … On the bright side, nickel cornerback Taron Johnson is listed week to week after hurting his right forearm against Arizona.

Key numbers

26-4 — Allen’s record when he doesn’t commit a turnover.

Next steps

The Bills get an early-season extended break in being off until hosting Jacksonville in a Monday Night Football matchup on Sept. 23.

