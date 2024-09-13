Bills-Dolphins Thursday night game was third most-watched in Amazon Prime Video history

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thursday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins averaged 14.96 million viewers, making it…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thursday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins averaged 14.96 million viewers, making it Amazon Prime Video’s third most-watched game since taking over the prime-time package in 2022.

The first Prime Video game of the season maintained strong viewership despite the Bills jumping out to a big lead in the first half en route to a 31-10 victory. According to Nielsen, the audience peaked at 18.09 million during the second quarter.

The Nielsen figures are early numbers from only its ratings panel. The “Big Data + Panel” figures, which measure set top boxes, smart TVs and other streaming platforms, will be released on Monday.

The Nov. 30, 2023, game between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys holds the Prime Video record at 15.26 million and last season’s opener between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles averaged 15.06 million.

The first game of Week 2 continues what has been a strong viewership start to the NFL season.

The league averaged 21.0 million viewers per game during the its opening week, making it the most-watched Week 1 since Nielsen began electronic measurement of viewing in 1988.

