Banged-up Rodgers and Jets can’t find the end zone as lack of focus dooms them against Broncos

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers was banged up and frustrated after a soggy, sloppy, mistake-filled day. He and…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers was banged up and frustrated after a soggy, sloppy, mistake-filled day.

He and the New York Jets had the ball with the game on the line. And they couldn’t deliver.

“The weather sucked,” Rodgers said. “But so did some of my throws.”

It was that type of game for Rodgers and the Jets, who couldn’t get much going on offense and then could only watch as Greg Zuerlein missed a potential winning 50-yard field goal in the final minute of what was a brutal 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos on a rainy Sunday.

“We had some chances, but way too many mental mistakes,” Rodgers bemoaned. “Too many poor throws and then we just missed some easy stuff. Some protection stuff that should’ve been easy. Some route adjustments stuff that should’ve been easy.

“I don’t know, our focus just wasn’t as sharp as it’s been the first three weeks.”

And Rodgers had the Jets (2-2) and their fans holding their breath a bit when he came up limping late in the game after a sack. He was favoring his left leg — the same on which his Achilles tendon was surgically repaired last year — and was looked at on the sideline by trainers.

“Yeah, I’m banged up a little bit, but, yeah, I’m OK,” Rodgers said, adding both legs are dealing with some “stuff.”

Same for the Jets’ offense.

After a terrific performance against New England in a Thursday night victory, Rodgers and New York fell flat in a game that was there for the taking — all day.

Rodgers was 24 of 42 for 225 yards and was sacked five times and hit 14 times. New York also was called for 13 penalties.

According to ESPN, it marked only the fifth time in Rodgers’ 20-year career that his offense didn’t score at least one touchdown, including the postseason. That came after the Jets had three offensive TDs in each of their first three games.

“I think we were kind of killing ourselves,” Rodgers said. “I can’t say I had a spectacular game. I missed some throws.”

But Rodgers was far from the only culprit.

Mental mistakes short-circuited drives all day, including five false start penalties. The weather was a factor for both teams with rain falling throughout the first two quarters before tapering off in the second half.

New York had just 101 total yards in the first half, which was a lot compared to Denver’s measley 46 with Bo Nix passing for minus-7 yards. The Jets also were 2 for 10 on third down in the first two quarters, while the Broncos went 0 for 7.

“The reality is, it was going to be tough sledding no matter what with the way the rain was coming down,” coach Robert Saleh said. “What was disappointing was the self-inflicted wounds that came with it.”

But the Jets still had a chance to win this one, even as ugly as it would’ve been.

After limping off the field, Rodgers came back on the Jets’ next possession with 2:31 remaining but again couldn’t get anything going.

He was sacked from behind by a blitzing P.J. Locke on fourth down to give the Broncos the ball at the 35 and send many Jets fans to the exits at MetLife Stadium.

But New York — behind its defense and using all three of its second-half timeouts — got the ball again after Wil Lutz missed a 50-yard field.

Rodgers and the Jets had new life. Again.

A pass interference call on Riley Moss got the Jets to the Broncos 36. But two incompletions sandwiched around a 4-yard catch by Mike Williams left New York to leave it up to the usually reliable Zuerlein.

But, he curved a 50-yard attempt to the right — ending the comeback chances and ending a miserable day for the Jets.

“It’s unacceptable for us to lose this game today,” wide receiver Allen Lazard said. “I mean, any time our defense is able to hold any team to 10 points, you know? We’ve got to be able to put up a little more than that.”

The Jets will try to get it fixed in time to play Sam Darnold — their one-time franchise QB — and the undefeated Minnesota Vikings next Sunday morning in London before prime-time games against Buffalo and Pittsburgh.

“We let this one get away,” Rodgers said, “and we have a couple in a row of good opponents.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.