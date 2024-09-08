Banged-up Rams lose WR Puka Nacua with knee injury against Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua had a knee injury in the first half against the Detroit…

Nacua had four catches for 35 yards on Sunday night before he was hurt. He was a record-setting rookie last season, earning Pro Bowl recognition.

The Rams were banged up on the offensive line entering the game and the position group took more hits in the Motor City.

Left tackle Joe Noteboom was taken from the sideline to the locker room in a cart in the second quarter with an ankle injury. He was starting the game in place of Alaric Jackson, who is serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Left guard Steve Avila later departed with a knee injury, forcing the Rams to shuffle their line even more and put A.J. Arcuri at left tackle after elevating him from the practice squad.

