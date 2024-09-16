Another standout performance by Geno Smith reiterates his value to the Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At one point this summer, Geno Smith’s representatives reached out to the Seattle Seahawks wondering if…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At one point this summer, Geno Smith’s representatives reached out to the Seattle Seahawks wondering if they wanted to start discussions on a contract extension.

Understandably, the Seahawks wanted to wait. With a new coaching staff and Smith under contract through next season, there was no point to address the situation now.

But if Smith continues to play the way he did on Sunday in Seattle’s 23-20 overtime win over New England, a decision on the QB’s future with the Seahawks may get more expensive.

“That was a heck of a performance, man,” Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said Monday. “Just like Geno, there’s a little chip on his shoulder. I like it, because they just keep sleeping on this guy. He played at a super high level, so he deserves all the credit he’s getting right now.”

Smith was superb on a day he needed to drive Seattle’s offense. He was 33 for 44 for 327 yards in the victory and his numbers could have been even more impressive if not for four or five drops by Seattle pass catchers. And it was rather similar to the performance he had in Week 2 last season on the road at Detroit, where he threw for 328 yards in an overtime win over the Lions.

“Whenever I’m in this situation and the game is on the line, I’m so happy and just excited for those opportunities. I look forward to them actually,” Smith said. “I know it’s going to happen more and more times throughout the season. The best quarterbacks always find ways to win. I want to be regarded in that light.”

Seattle is the only 2-0 team in the NFC West and for a team with a new coach and overhauled systems, learning on the fly and making in-season adjustments while playing from ahead is a great place to be.

Every so often, questions will arise about whether Smith is the quarterback the Seahawks should move forward with. When he plays like he did against the Patriots, the question seems ridiculous to ask.

What’s working

Part of bringing in Macdonald to take over the franchise and revamp the defense was the hope that Seattle would be more consistent pressuring the quarterback. Through two weeks, that’s been one of Seattle’s defensive successes. The Seahawks had only three sacks on Jacoby Brissett but still recorded eight QB hits. Additionally, Boye Mafe, Leonard Williams and rookie Byron Murphy II seemed to regularly be in Brissett’s face. Mafe had one sack and probably should have had two more.

What needs help

Seattle’s run defense and tackling were very good in the opener against Denver. There was regression in Week 2. The Seahawks allowed 185 yards rushing to the Patriots, including 96 yards on just 11 carries to backup Antonio Gibson. Additionally, Seattle’s tackling seemed to take a step back from the aggressiveness it had in the Week 1 victory.

Stock up

It became apparent early in Sunday’s victory that the run game wasn’t finding success. So credit to offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb for adjusting the game plan and making the clear decision to put the game in Smith’s hands. Grubb also made sure the ball got into the hands of DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba – the two combined for 30 targets of Smith’s 44 pass attempts.

Stock down

Without Kenneth Walker III available to play because of an oblique injury, the Seahawks had very little semblance of a run game. That’s not a criticism of Zach Charbonnet, who appeared to do his best with 14 carries for 38 yards, but more a concern about the run blocking and an appreciation of Walker’s ability to make defenders miss. The run blocking wasn’t terrific in Week 1, either, but Walker still managed 103 yards rushing.

“We’ve got to move people. Right now we’re not moving them,” Macdonald said.

Injuries

Seattle was already down three starters going into Sunday’s game and now has concerns about linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring) and Mafe (knee) coming out of the victory. Those are added to the uncertainty about when Walker, T George Fant (knee) and outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee) will be ready to return.

Key number

1 — Sunday was the first time in franchise history the Seahawks had two pass catchers with at least 10 receptions and 100 yards receiving in a game. Metcalf finished with 10 catches for 129 yards, while Smith-Njigba had 12 receptions for 117 yards.

Next steps

The last time Seattle started 3-0 was 2020, which is also the last time the Seahawks won the division. Seattle will have a chance to reach that mark on Sunday when hosting Miami in a matchup that on the surface doesn’t appear as challenging as first thought because Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.