Vikings trade Andrew Booth Jr. to Cowboys for Nahshon Wright in low-level swap of cornerbacks

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings traded Andrew Booth Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys for Nahshon Wright on Friday in a low-level swap of cornerbacks who might be at risk of getting cut by the end of training camp.

Booth was a second-round pick by the Vikings out of Clemson in 2022 but had minimal impact over two seasons.

He was limited to six games as a rookie by injuries but played all 17 games last season with a mix of snaps on defense and special teams. Booth didn’t record an interception for Minnesota.

Wright is the fifth defensive back the Vikings have added since the start of training camp as they try to address gaps in depth and experience. Eight-year veteran Fabian Moreau joined Minnesota last week.

Minnesota also was devastated last month by the death of rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson in a car crash.

The Vikings also have signed safety Bobby McCain and cornerbacks Jacobi Francis and Duke Shelley since players reported to camp.

Wright was a third-round pick by Dallas out of Oregon State in 2021 and had one interception and five pass breakups in 32 games over three seasons.

Wright never gained much of a foothold in the defensive rotation and was passed on the depth chart by DaRon Bland.

Bland was drafted in the fifth round a year after Wright and has 14 interceptions in 34 career games. Bland set an NFL single-season record in 2023 with five interception returns for touchdowns.

