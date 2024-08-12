Vikings QB McCarthy held out of practice with soreness in right knee after promising preseason debut

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy reported soreness in his right knee and was held out of…

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy reported soreness in his right knee and was held out of practice on Monday night to undergo further examination.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said the team didn’t have reason to believe McCarthy was experiencing any problem beyond routine soreness, but O’Connell said he wasn’t sure yet whether McCarthy would travel this week for joint practices with Cleveland on Wednesday and Thursday and the preseason game against the Browns on Saturday.

“It was something we want to be smart about at this point,” O’Connell said.

McCarthy was slated for increased turns this week with the first-team offense. Sam Darnold has been atop the depth chart so far. McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in the draft out of national champion Michigan, had 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 11-for-17 passing in his preseason debut against Las Vegas.

The Vikings also hosted free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore for a visit on Monday, continuing their persistence with potential upgrades to a thin position. The 2019 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year with New England and five-time Pro Bowl pick has been with four teams in the past four seasons. The 33-year-old has gone unsigned since playing for Dallas in 2023 and becoming a free agent.

“We’re very proud of the atmosphere, our locker room, our players,” O’Connell said. “I think it’s a positive to give guys a sneak preview of what they might be joining.”

