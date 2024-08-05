Veteran safety Quandre Diggs joining Tennessee Titans on 1-year deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Veteran safety Quandre Diggs confirmed reports he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Veteran safety Quandre Diggs confirmed reports he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans.

“Long awaited news,” Diggs wrote on social media.

Diggs, 31, is a nine-year NFL veteran with 24 interceptions in a career split between the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks.

He originally was a sixth-round pick of the Lions in 2015. Diggs was traded to Seattle during the 2019 season, and made three Pro Bowls with the Seahawks from 2020-22.

The move reunites Diggs with former Seahawks teammate Jamal Adams, signed by the Titans two weeks before training camp opened. In Adams’ first session with Tennessee media, he said he hoped that Diggs would sign in Tennessee with the men talking every day.

“We’ve known each other for so long, since we were kids. I’m not going to push him to come here,” Adams said then. “Obviously, I would love for him to be here, but he has to figure out his process on his own and he will eventually. I know there are so many teams looking at him, and hopefully, we get him.”

Diggs brings even more depth to a Tennessee secondary that added cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and L’Jarius Sneed this offseason. The Titans also have veteran Amani Hooker at safety as well for first-year defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

