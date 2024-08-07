Veteran Quandre Diggs feels at home in the Titans’ rebuilt secondary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Safety Quandre Diggs says he knew for a while the Tennessee Titans would probably be the…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Safety Quandre Diggs says he knew for a while the Tennessee Titans would probably be the next stop of his NFL career.

Diggs announced on social media Monday he had agreed to a deal with the Titans, and the club made it official Tuesday. The process of luring Diggs to Tennessee had been brewing for weeks with ongoing talks with general manager Ran Carthon.

The chance to play for new Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson helped clinch the deal.

“I’ve got friends around the league that he has coached that spoke highly of him,” Diggs said Wednesday. “He really wanted me here, and I wanted to be here also.”

Diggs, 31, took part in individual drills Wednesday in his first practice. He was held out of other drills in a padded practice.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection will work with Amani Hooker, one of the few holdovers in an overhauled secondary that also now features Diggs’ former Seattle teammate and longtime friend Jamal Adams along with veteran cornerbacks L’Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie.

Diggs acknowledged Adams being in Tennessee was another selling point as one of his best friends.

“I think Jamal was 16 or 17 when we first met,” Diggs said. “It played a good part, but he also gave me my own space and let me make my own decision.”

Coach Brian Callahan said Diggs, with 24 career interceptions, adds versatility to the secondary.

“He’s really instinctual. He can find the ball. He can still cover in the post and can come down and tackle. He has an aggressive mindset. A lot of what he does as a safety is multiple,” Callahan said.

Callahan called it surprising that Saahdiq Charles, listed as the starting right guard before Saturday’s preseason opener against San Francisco, abruptly retired Tuesday.

Charles, 25, signed this offseason after starting his career with Washington.

“He felt like football wasn’t for him anymore. Anytime anybody decides they don’t want to play football anymore in the middle of training camp, it’s a little bit surprising,” Callahan said. “This is a decision he made and a decision that he felt was best for him. That’s about all I can tell you.”

Dillon Radunz, the Titans’ second-round pick in 2021, is next in line. Veteran Daniel Brunskill started 14 games at right guard last season and is an option. Andrew Rupcich rotated in Wednesday with Radunz on the first unit.

NOTES: LB Garret Wallow tore a pectoral muscle Sunday and will be placed on injured reserve, missing the season. Wallow was competing for a roster spot. … CB Caleb Farley went inside with a trainer before team drills commenced. Farley had missed practice on Sunday because of hamstring tightness.

