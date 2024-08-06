Tyreek Hill catches long touchdown pass in Dolphins-Falcons joint practice

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Even if it was during a joint practice, Tyreek Hill was still in the mood…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Even if it was during a joint practice, Tyreek Hill was still in the mood to celebrate another touchdown catch.

The Miami Dolphins’ five-time All-Pro wide receiver caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Hill sprinted past the end zone and leaped over a barricade to rejoice with spectators who attended the Dolphins’ joint workout with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday.

“I was excited and I was feeling the energy,” Hill said. “I have to work on my touchdown celebrations. I would rate that — one out of 10 — a three. Have to stick the landing.”

The Dolphins and Falcons used Tuesday’s practice as well as another one on Wednesday to break the monotony of training camp workouts. The three-day sessions between both clubs culminates on Friday, when they play their first preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium.

“You learn through the adversity that you put your team through and these days are one of the adverse situations that you’re going to put them in,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “Going to their home turf and feel Tyreek’s speed on this grass and their climate that’s what you want to create for your guys.”

While being tested by Miami’s speedy receivers, Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes also intercepted Tagovailoa shortly after the quarterback connected with Hill on the long play.

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, in his first camp with the club after signing a four-year, $180 million deal in the offseason, was featured prominently throughout the two-hour practice.

Rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta’s first-round selection in this year’s draft, also had extended repetitions. Penix connected with receiver KhaDarel Hodge on a 30-yard completion for one of his day’s highlights.

“It was fun to be able to go up against another team,” Penix said. “We’ve been going against each other for a while and to see another color on the other side of the field to compete at the highest level, it was fun. I always dreamt of being here but now that I’m here I have to stay. I have to show that I belong and that’s what I’m going to do each and every day.”

When opposing teams participate in joint practices under extreme summer heat, there are occasional skirmishes and the Dolphins and Falcons had their brief one.

Falcons receiver Drake London caught a pass downfield from Cousins and pushed Dolphins cornerback Ethan Bonner to the ground. London then was shoved from behind and players immediately rushed over, exchanging pushes and shoves but no punches.

“We’re emotional people and physicality is part of the game,” Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell said. “Sometimes it’s going to be intense like that, but the biggest thing is don’t let it stop us from practicing because I’ve definitely seen times where you go out there and you have to separate the teams. That doesn’t help anybody.”

