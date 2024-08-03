Titans’ Nicholas Petit-Frere returns to practice field, hopes to earn starting right tackle job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nicholas Petit-Frere took the first step toward trying to claim the Tennessee Titans’ starting right tackle…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nicholas Petit-Frere took the first step toward trying to claim the Tennessee Titans’ starting right tackle position by returning to the practice field on Saturday.

“I’m must blessed to be here. Literally, I hadn’t put on pads or a helmet since (November). I had my injury to my shoulder and then to my knee, so I hadn’t been able to put on a helmet until today,” Petit-Frere said.

Petit-Frere, a third-round pick out of Ohio State in 2022, suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last Nov. 2 against Pittsburgh.

He had surgery and was ready to return when the Titans began their offseason program in the spring, but he then suffered a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery.

Petit-Frere began training camp on the physically unable to perform list and was activated Friday.

“It’s been a long time coming for me to get out here and get a chance to play again, and for me to get a chance to show again what I can do and what I can become,” Petit-Frere said.

Petit-Frere wasted no time in jumping to the front of the line in the competition at right tackle, although Jaelyn Duncan and John Ojukwu also got some first-team snaps.

Conditioning will be important as Petit-Frere prepares for the Titans’ preseason opener on Aug. 10 against San Francisco.

“He’s cleared and full go. It’s just a matter of working him back into shape with the pads on,” coach Brian Callahan said.

Petit-Frere felt some fatigue after his first day back in pads.

“I’m a little gassed, but it’s going to come with more reps, more chances, more opportunities. I just have to keep working, keep grinding and getting better,” he said.

NOTES: WR DeAndre Hopkins will not need surgery but “will miss several weeks” with a knee injury, Callahan said. … CB L’Jarius Sneed, S Jamal Adams and WR Tre’shaun Harrison were held out of Saturday’s practice. G Saahdiq Charles was excused for personal reasons. … WR Kearis Jackson left the practice field after having his left ankle examined. CB Caleb Farley and WR Bryce Oliver also did not finish practice.

