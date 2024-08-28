The Titans look to stay healthy, get back to winning with new coach in Brian Callahan

TENNESSEE TITANS (6-11) EXPECTATIONS: Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk made it very clear she wants to win, firing coach Mike…

EXPECTATIONS: Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk made it very clear she wants to win, firing coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons despite two AFC South titles after losing 18 of his final 24 games. She switched from a coach with a defensive background to an offensive coach in Brian Callahan who spent his past five seasons as offensive coordinator for Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor. Strunk signed off on GM Ran Carthon making the Titans among the NFL’s top spenders in free agency, filling holes and surrounding QB Will Levis with lots of help in his second season. Watching Houston win the AFC South with a new coach and rookie quarterback means the Titans have high expectations for a quick turnaround.

NEW FACES: Callahan, OL coach Bill Callahan, first-time coordinators in Nick Holz (offense) and Dennard Wilson (defense), WRs Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, CBs Chidobe Awuzie and L’Jarius Sneed, RB Tony Pollard, S Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, C Lloyd Cushenberry III, LT JC Latham, NT T’Vondre Sweat, LB Kenneth Murray Jr., QB Mason Rudolph, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day.

KEY LOSSES: Vrabel who not only won two AFC South titles but was the 2021 AP NFL Coach of the Year. He led the Titans to winning records in his first four seasons. QB Ryan Tannehill, four-time Pro Bowl RB Derrick Henry, DL Denico Autry, CB Kristian Fulton and Sean Murphy-Bunting.

STRENGTHS: The Titans are poised to field their deepest receiving group since moving to Tennessee for the 1997 season, especially if five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins is back for the season opener against Chicago on Sept. 8 from an injured knee that sidelined him early in training camp. Levis has a trio of experienced vets to work with in Hopkins, Ridley and Boyd. The addition of Pollard to Tyjae Spears means they no longer will tip their offensive intentions with Henry now in Baltimore.

WEAKNESSES: No more Henry means the Titans are leaning on a dual-headed backfield for the run game, something they haven’t used in years. Bill Callahan also has to prove he can turn around a revamped offensive line quickly from a group that allowed more sacks than all but three other NFL teams. Wilson has to mold an experienced secondary to boost a defense that snagged an NFL-low six interceptions last season.

CAMP DEVELOPMENT: Nicholas Petit-Frere seems to have won back the right tackle job he earned as a rookie and lost after starting last season suspended for gambling before dealing with injuries. Dillon Radunz, another second-round pick, also has emerged as the likely right guard after the surprise retirement of free agent signee Saahdiq Charles.

FANTASY PLAYER TO WATCH: Levis. The 33rd pick overall out of Kentucky in 2023 completed 32 passes of at least 20 yards in the nine games he played as a rookie. Only C.J. Stroud of Houston had more (41) among rookie QBs, and Levis ranked seventh in the NFL after stepping into the starting lineup. Now he has more targets to throw to along with a line that has to be better with Cushenberry at center and Latham at left tackle.

