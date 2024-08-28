The Broncos have a promising rookie class led by QB Bo Nix but face long odds of ending long drought

DENVER BRONCOS (8-9) EXPECTATIONS: The Broncos are thin across the board in part because of the $53 million in dead…

DENVER BRONCOS (8-9)

EXPECTATIONS: The Broncos are thin across the board in part because of the $53 million in dead cap charges from the Russell Wilson release (and where will be another $32 million charge in 2025). They lost a lot of leadership with the exits of S Justin Simmons, C Lloyd Cushenberry III and ILB Josey Jewell. But they still have CB Pat Surtain II and second-year coach Sean Payton hoping for a repeat of last season when they had the fewest injuries in the league. They’ll be hard-pressed to snap their seven-year streak of losing records or their eight-year playoff drought, however.

NEW FACES: QB Bo Nix, DE John Franklin-Myers, WR Josh Reynolds, RB Audric Estime, CB Kris Abrams-Draine, OLB Jonah Ellis and DL Eyioma Uwazurike (who returns from a yearlong gambling suspension).

KEY LOSSES: S Justin Simmons, ILB Josey Jewell, C Lloyd Cushenberry III, QB Russell Wilson.

STRENGTHS: Receivers, running backs, defensive line, offensive line.

WEAKNESSES: Lack of depth on both lines and elsewhere, tight end question marks, rookie quarterback sure to have his growing pains.

CAMP DEVELOPMENT: Nix, WR DeVaughn Vele, WR Tim Patrick.

FANTASY PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Courtland Sutton.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Win Super Bowl: 150-1. Over/under wins: 5 1/2.

