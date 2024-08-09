Texans’ defeat Steelers in preseason debut

PITTSBURGH (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw a touchdown pass to Tank Dell in his preseason debut to help the Houston…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw a touchdown pass to Tank Dell in his preseason debut to help the Houston Texans beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-12 on Friday night.

Held out of the Hall of Fame game last week against Chicago, Stroud completed 2 of 4 passes for 41 yards.

Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in 2023, threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdown last season, leading the Texans to the AFC South championship and a victory over Cleveland in the wild-card round.

EAGLES 16, RAVENS 13

BALTIMORE (AP) — Given a second chance after a Baltimore fumble, Jake Elliott made a 49-yard field goal with no time remaining to give Philadelphia the victory over Baltimore.

Elliott hit the right upright on a 50-yard attempt with 16 seconds remaining, but Baltimore quarterback Emory Jones — who had just entered the game — was sacked and fumbled on the next play. The recovery by Patrick Johnson gave the Eagles another chance to avoid a tie.

At nearly the same spot where he’d just missed, Elliott converted this time to win the game. In addition to hitting the right upright on that fourth-quarter field goal, he’d also hit the left one on an extra point.

DOLPHINS 20, FALCONS 13

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta rookie Michael Penix Jr. completed 9 of 16 passes for 104 yards in the Falcons’ loss to Miami in the preseason opener for both teams.

Penix, the former Washington star drafted eighth overall, started and played the first five drives. He connected with receiver Chris Blair on a 41-yard pass down the sideline midway through the first quarter for his longest completion.

Penix directed two drives that ended in scores — Younghoe Koo’s 39-yard field goal and Carlos Washington’s 1-yard touchdown run. Taylor Heinicke replaced Penix with 6:40 remaining in the second quarter.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receiver Tyreek Hill were among the veterans who weren’t in uniform for Miami. Tagovailoa signed a four-year extension, and Hill had his contract restructured during training camp.

