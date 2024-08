CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The NFL’s Hall of Fame exhibition opener between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears was suspended…

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The NFL’s Hall of Fame exhibition opener between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears was suspended with 3:31 left in the third quarter because of lightning and heavy rain.

The Bears led the Texans 21-17.

