Stephon Gilmore joins the Vikings, the latest and biggest catch for cornerback group needing a boost

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have finally assembled a proven group of cornerbacks, after a series of setbacks.

Stephon Gilmore was the latest and biggest catch.

“A lot of guys came up to me already, asking me for pointers and stuff,” Gilmore said. “I’m here to help whoever try to get better. Whatever I can do, man, on the field, off the field, that’s what I’m here for.”

The Vikings signed the 13-year veteran Gilmore on Monday, after agreeing to terms the day before on a one-year, $10 million contract with $7 million guaranteed. The five-time Pro Bowl pick and 2019 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year was on the field for practice after finalizing the deal to join his fifth team in the past five seasons — none of which has needed him more than Minnesota.

“It’s been a little tough, but it’s part of the business. You can’t play the game forever, so you’ve got to take advantage of all your opportunities,” Gilmore said. “Not too many guys can play the game as long as I have and be successful, so I look at it in a positive way.”

Gilmore, who began his career with Buffalo after being drafted 10th overall in 2012, has also played for New England, Carolina, Indianapolis and Dallas. His past two seasons were a resurgence of sorts, giving the NFC East champion Cowboys a vital dose of leadership and skill for their secondary to help stem the absence of injured cornerback Trevon Diggs. Gilmore had a career-high 68 tackles, two interceptions, 13 passes defensed and one forced fumble in a career-high 17 games.

After the tragic death of rookie Khyree Jackson last month, the Vikings lost promising second-year player Mekhi Blackmon for the season to a torn ACL on the first day of practice. Shaquill Griffin, their most significant spring addition, hurt his hamstring on the second day and has not practiced since, though he’s on track to be ready for the regular-season opener.

“We’ve been able to sustain, even though we’ve had some things at that position throughout the summer and into training camp,” coach Kevin O’Connell said.

“Obviously through some setbacks and some significant losses, we feel good about where that group’s looking now.”

Familiarity with defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who coached him with the Patriots for two seasons, both of which ended in the Super Bowl, helped drive Gilmore’s decision to pick the Vikings over a handful of other offers.

“He’s got an unbelievable opportunity to impact our team with the type of person and player and leader that he’s always been,” O’Connell said.

In a clear sign of the club’s lack of confidence in their existing depth chart, four new cornerbacks were brought in since players reported to camp before Gilmore became the fifth.

“I told him when he first got here,” Griffin said, “’You’re the piece that we actually need in this room.’”

Now, assuming they can stay healthy and remain effective at their ages, the top three cornerbacks — Gilmore (13th year), Griffin (eighth) and Byron Murphy Jr. (sixth) — have a wealth of experience between them. Akayleb Evans, who started 15 games last season, remains firmly in the mix entering his third year. Fabian Moreau, one of the late-summer additions who has taken plenty of turns with the first-team defense, is going into his eighth year. Then there’s safety Harrison Smith, also a 13-year veteran.

“Adding him to this group, I feel like, is going to do wonderful things for us,” Griffin said. “We have a lot of young guys who can learn from a guy like that. Shoot, I’m one of them.”

Murphy will be one of the two primary starters again after a solid debut with the Vikings in 2023, but his strength is in the slot so Griffin would likely pair with Gilmore on the outside in the three-cornerback nickel packages in expected passing situations.

That’s a much better menu of options for Flores, who’d prefer to employ more man-to-man and press coverage to better complement his aggressive and unorthodox blitz packages after the injuries and inexperience at cornerback last season limited his calls and prompted a deterioration of the defense down the stretch. The Vikings have not ranked higher than 24th in the league in passing yards allowed since 2019.

Injury avoidance, naturally, could well be the barometer of success for this group. Gilmore had offseason shoulder surgery and dealt with a torn quadriceps that set him back in 2021. Griffin has barely been on the field in his first training camp with the team. Murphy had a knee injury and missed the last three games in 2023. But signing this late ought to help Gilmore’s health.

“I wasn’t able to beat my body up much in training camp,” he said, “but I’m excited to get out each and every day and put the work in to get where I need to go.”

The Vikings also waived punter Seth Vernon, effectively awarding the job on Monday to incumbent Ryan Wright. He ranked 10th in the league last season with a gross average of 48.9 yards per punt, but his rate of kicks downed inside the 20-yard line dropped from 43.8 percent in his rookie year to 28.8.

