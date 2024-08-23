Seahawks trade LB Darrell Taylor to the Bears for a 2025 6th-round draft pick

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks traded linebacker Darrell Taylor to the Chicago Bears on Friday for a sixth-round pick…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks traded linebacker Darrell Taylor to the Chicago Bears on Friday for a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Taylor has appeared in 49 games, including 13 starts, over three seasons. The 2020 second-round pick out of Tennessee missed his rookie season because of a leg injury. Taylor shared the team lead with 9 1/2 sacks in 2022.

Taylor had been part of an outside linebacker rotation that includes Uchenna Nwosu, Dre’Mont Jones, Boye Mafe and Derick Hall. But it became clear that Taylor was not going to be the best fit for the defensive system installed by new head coach Mike Macdonald. He was shuffled well down in the rotation of edge rushers.

Taylor, 27, signed a one-year, $3.1 million contract during the offseason. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The trade was the Seahawks’ second in two days. They acquired linebacker Michael Barrett from the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Michael Jackson.

