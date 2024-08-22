Seahawks trade former starting CB Michael Jackson to Panthers for rookie LB Michael Barrett

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks traded one-time starting cornerback Michael Jackson to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday in…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks traded one-time starting cornerback Michael Jackson to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday in exchange for rookie linebacker Michael Barrett.

Jackson, 27, was a key contributor for Seattle for the past two seasons. He started all 17 games at cornerback during the 2022 season and last season started four games and played in all 17. He had 17 passes defensed and one interception over the past two seasons combined.

But Jackson had fallen down the depth chart behind Tre Brown, Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon as the starters in Seattle’s defense. The Seahawks also selected rookies Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James in this year’s draft.

The Panthers were lacking depth at cornerback after recent injuries to starter Dane Jackson and Lamar Jackson. Dane Jackson is expected to miss the start of the regular season, while Lamar Jackson was released.

Barrett was a seventh-round pick by the Panthers this year and the trade also highlights some of Seattle’s concerns about depth at linebacker. Barrett played one season at Michigan under current Seattle coach Mike Macdonald when he was the defensive coordinator for the Wolverines. Barrett was a captain and third-team all-Big Ten selection last season for Michigan on its way to the national title.

