Rookie Bo Nix’s strong NFL debut leads Broncos past Colts 34-30 in preseason opener

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw one touchdown pass and took Denver on long scoring marches to close the first half and open the second half Sunday as the Broncos picked up a 34-30 victory at Indianapolis in their preseason opener.

Nix, the No. 12 overall draft pick in April, was 15 of 21 for 125 yards while rushing three times for 17 yards before departing midway through the third quarter and being replaced by former New York Jets starter Zach Wilson.

Veteran Jarrett Stidham started the game and finished 4 of 7 with 57 yards and one interception.

But in his first NFL game, Nix may have taken the lead in the battle for Denver’s starting job.

“Bo Nix is just a great athlete, and I was so close to getting that dude,” Colts rookie Laiatu Latu said. “But I didn’t get him.”

He certainly was the most efficient of the three and proved the difference playing mostly against Indy’s backup defense.

For the Colts, it was all about seeing second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson and 2021 NFL rushing champ Jonathan Taylor in the same backfield after injuries limited the duo to just two snaps all of last season.

They played just two series and didn’t get much done. Richardson finished 2 of 4 with 25 yards and ran once for 1 yard in his first action since suffering a season-ending injury to his throwing shoulder in October. Taylor had two carries for 4 yards.

“We were talking about that in the locker room at halftime,” Richardson said, explaining he was excited to appear in his first game since October. “We were kind of disappointed we didn’t get more reps than that. But there’s time for that.”

Longtime veteran Joe Flacco led the Colts to a field goal on his only series and was 3 of 5 for 28 yards.

Nix broke a 3-3 tie with a 1-yard TD pass to Marvin Mims Jr. late in the second quarter and, after Evan Hull tied the score on a 1-yard scoring plunge, set up Will Lutz for the go-ahead 27-yard field goal with 5 seconds left in the first half.

Audric Estime’s 2-yard TD run gave the Broncos a 20-10 lead midway through the third, but Indy cornerback Micah Abraham made it 20-17 when he ripped the ball out of Estime’s hands and sprinted 45 yards for a touchdown.

Denver sealed the victory with Blake Watson’s 6-yard TD run with 5:55 to play.

Homecoming

Estime and another Broncos rookie, cornerback Reese Taylor, made their NFL debuts in a familiar state.

Estime rushed 10 times for 31 yards after spending three seasons at Notre Dame.

Taylor, a defensive back, made a tackle on a kickoff. He started his college football career at Indiana, finished at Purdue and was the state’s 2017 Mr. Football Award winner as a quarterback at Indianapolis’ Ben Davis High School.

Injuries

Broncos: Tight end Lucas Krull did not return after being diagnosed with an injured toe during the third quarter. He had four catches for 31 yards. Cornerback Art Green left late in the third quarter and was ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion.

Colts: Backup running back Trey Sermon was held out after injuring his left hamstring during the first half. Defensive end Titus Leo also entered the injury tent during the second half. Leo was carted off the practice field with a knee injury earlier in training camp. Running back Trent Pennix left with a groin injury.

Up Next

Broncos: Host Green Bay next Sunday.

Colts: Welcome Arizona to town Saturday following two joint practices this week.

