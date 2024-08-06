Rams sign 3 offensive linemen, including Conor McDermott, because of injuries to starters

THOUSAND OAKS (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams signed three offensive linemen on Tuesday as they deal with injuries to…

THOUSAND OAKS (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams signed three offensive linemen on Tuesday as they deal with injuries to three of their starters up front.

Conor McDermott, Matt Kaskey and Alec Lindstrom joined the team, which is currently missing right tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle), left tackle Alaric Jackson (ankle) and left guard Jonah Jackson (shoulder).

All three injuries are considered week to week.

McDermott is the most experienced of the three additions, having played 54 games with 17 starts for the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and New England Patriots. The 31-year-old McDermott, who played in college at UCLA, started five games at tackle for the Patriots last season.

Kaskey has bounced around the NFL, having been with the Rams, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers. He made his only regular-season appearance in Week 17 of the 2020 season for Carolina.

Lindstrom has been with the Dallas Cowboys for the past two seasons, playing in five preseason games.

