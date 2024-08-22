QB Tommy DeVito has good chance to make the Giants roster

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With everything that went wrong for the New York Giants last season, there was one…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With everything that went wrong for the New York Giants last season, there was one feel-good story the fans loved.

It was local quarterback Tommy DeVito. The undrafted rookie out of Illinois grew up in New Jersey and lived less than 30 minutes from MetLife Stadium. He got to training camp after a spring tryout, was released in the final cut, signed to the practice squad. He got his chance after injuries to starter Daniel Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor, and he made the most of it.

DeVito started six games in the 6-11 season, went 3-3 and was the NFC offensive player of the week for leading the Giants to a win over Green Bay. He completed 17 of 21 passes, including 10 of 11 in the second half, for 158 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

He had a 100-plus quarterback rating for three straight weeks. The stories about his love of chicken parm heroes grew. His “Tommy Cutlets” nickname followed and later there was a filing for a trademark.

DeVito is back for a second season and things are going well. The 26-year-old has played five quarters in preseason games against the Lions and Texans, and there is a good chance he will get the whole game Saturday in the finale against the Jets.

Jones is unlikely to play and veteran Drew Lock (oblique) is probably only to be used in an emergency situation.

When the Giants make their final cuts by Tuesday, DeVito could be on the 53-man roster. Jones is the starter and coming off ACL surgery. Lock is the veteran backup but he was hurt in the preseason opener. It is possible the Giants carry more than two quarterbacks in that circumstance.

DeVito, who threw eight touchdowns last season and three interceptions, is a confident player. He said Thursday “worried” isn’t a word he would use to describe his feelings about the final cutdown.

“I think I’ve always carried confidence about myself. I’ve always just tried to go out each and every day and tried to play my best and be my best each day on the field,” DeVito said. “Whether it was last year or this year, no matter what happened. Because last year was last year. It’s in the past. We’re moving on to what is here now.”

DeVito says he has treated every practice as a chance to improve and to be a better player.

Coach Brian Daboll said DeVito is not the same player who came to training camp in 2023.

“Where Tommy came from in rookie camp to where he was playing last year to understanding a lot of the nuances of our offense, I think he’s made strides,” Daboll said.

