Panthers coach Dave Canales pleased with Bryce Young’s progress in training camp, preseason game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are heading into the regular season feeling good about the progress of Bryce Young following a solid training camp and a strong preseason outing against the Buffalo Bills from the second-year quarterback.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2023 was 6 of 8 for 70 yards and capped his only possession — an 85-yard touchdown drive — with an 8-yard scoring toss to tight end Jordan Matthews on Saturday.

Granted, it came against Buffalo’s backups with coach Sean McDermott resting his starters. But it only served as more assurance for Panthers coach Dave Canales that Young is trending in the right direction after a disappointing rookie season in which he went 2-14 as a starter and ranked near the bottom of the league in most passing categories.

“Just the focus and growth of Bryce in terms of his owning the concepts and the timing and rhythm of it,” Canales said of what stood out about Young’s effort against the Bills.

The Panthers have been talking to their quarterbacks about the importance of having good footwork, and Canales said he saw that carry over to the game.

“All of the tedious drills … it’s footwork, footwork footwork,” Canales said. “It’s kind of that eye-rolling session, like ‘we are really doing this again?’ Yeah, we are. It’s that memory that pays off in games. His feet were ready in the ground, he ripped one to Jordan Matthews for a touchdown because he trusted his feet and he was ready to throw at the right time on the concepts.”

It was Young’s first action of the preseason after sitting out against the New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Canales was particularly pleased with Young’s ability to make a play on a fourth-and-3 from the Buffalo 46 when he scrambled out of the pocket to extend the play and found Diontae Johnson for a 17-yard gain.

“That was a thing of beauty,” Canales said. “It has been showing up all camp, and showed up in the game. So it’s something our (receivers) can learn to count on — work for him, and he will find you.”

Canales also was impressed with third-string quarterback Jack Plummer, who was 21 of 29 for 278 yards and two touchdowns against the Bills. He said Plummer made the team’s decision on whether to keep a third signal-caller on the roster more difficult.

The Panthers plan to make the majority of their cuts on Tuesday, Canales said.

The most difficult, he said, will be at wide receiver, which he called the “strongest group we have on this team.”

Johnson, acquired in an offseason trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Adam Thielen are the projected starters, but the team is also high on first-round draft pick Xavier Legette from South Carolina and former second-round picks Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall after both had strong camps.

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is coming off a good season and has looked solid as a returner, but is dealing with a foot injury that could complicate his status. He’s expected to meet with a medical specialist this week.

Canales said there is a possibility the Panthers could keep seven wide receivers on the 53-man roster.

“That group showed up this camp, and they all to a man did something that got our attention,” Canales said. “We have to definitely look at the whole roster and say, how many can we afford to keep in that position?”

