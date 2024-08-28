Panthers all about developing second-year QB Bryce Young in coach Dave Canales’ first year at helm

CAROLINA PANTHERS (2-15) EXPECTATIONS: The Panthers have no grand illusions of being a Super Bowl contender following a 2-15 season…

CAROLINA PANTHERS (2-15)

EXPECTATIONS: The Panthers have no grand illusions of being a Super Bowl contender following a 2-15 season in which they never held a lead for a single play in the fourth quarter. This season is all about the development of second-year quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft who struggled as a rookie going 2-14 as a starter with just 11 touchdown passes. He was intercepted 10 times. Impatient owner David Tepper fired head coach Frank Reich just 11 games into Young’s first season, and hired Dave Canales in January. Canales has no previous experience as a head coach and worked just one season as an NFL offensive coordinator. But he’s known for his work with QBs, aiding in the growth of Geno Smith in Seattle and Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay. The hope is he can do the same with Young. The Panthers haven’t been to the playoffs since 2017, the year before Tepper purchased the franchise and have the NFL’s worst record in the six seasons since.

NEW FACES: Canales, WRs Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette (first-round pick from South Carolina), Guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney. K’Lavon Chaisson and D.J. Wonnum, LB Josey Jewell, DE A’Shawn Robinson and CB Dane Jackson.

KEY LOSSES: OLB Brian Burns, OLB Frankie Luvu, CBs Dante Jackson and C.J. Henderson, WRs DJ Chark, WR Laviska Shenault and Terrace Marshall Jr., DL Deshawn Williams and S Jeremy Chinn.

STRENGTHS: The defense, under the tutelage of coordinator Ejiro Evero, remains the strength of the team despite trading away edge rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants. Derrick Brown, who set an NFL single-season record for tackles by a defensive lineman last season, leads a unit that is intent on creating more turnovers.

WEAKNESSES: Carolina’s offense was one of the worst in the league in 2023 and didn’t score in the final two games. General manager Dan Morgan invested $150 million in free agent guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis hoping to fortify an offensive line that allowed 65 sacks last season. Carolina also put more playmakers around Young, adding veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson and first-round pick Xavier Legette from South Carolina.

CAMP DEVELOPMENT: Chuba Hubbard held off Miles Sanders as the team’s starting running back in camp, but Sanders appears to be gaining ground. He has a renewed focus, is running hard and intent on playing his way back into a starting role.

FANTASY PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Diontae Johnson will be Young’s primary option in the passing game. Johnson had some big seasons in Pittsburgh before the arrival of George Pickens, and could be on the verge of a surprising bounce-back season with the Panthers, who may be forced to throw the ball quite a bit. Adam Thielen was Young’s top option last season.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Win Super Bowl: 250-1. Over/under wins: 5 1/2

